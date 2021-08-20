Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are facing a choice as the federal government begins requiring their staffs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if the long-term care facilities want to continue receiving reimbursements from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
It’s part of a forthcoming emergency regulation change for CMS that could take effect as early as next month, the Associated Press reported.
“If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees,” President Joe Biden said when he announced the policy change.
CMS called it a key component of protecting the health and safety of nursing home residents and staff.
“The data are clear that higher levels of staff vaccination are linked to fewer outbreaks among residents, many of whom are at an increased risk of infection, hospitalization or death,” CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a statement issued Wednesday.
CMS nursing home data as of Aug. 8 shows the rates of vaccination for individual facilities, although not all facilities appear to be listed.
Several local facilities were listed, including Stillwater Creek Nursing and Therapy, with a vaccination rate of 87.5% for residents and 37.5% for staff and Westhaven Nursing Home, with a vaccination rate of 90.3% for residents and 81.1% for staff.
Stillwater Creek administrators issued a statement saying they strive to safeguard the health and well-being of residents and are grateful to the staff for their hard work and dedication to that mission amid unprecedented challenges.
“That is why we are proud that 90% of residents at Stillwater Creek Nursing and Therapy are fully vaccinated and equally proud of the many team members who rolled up their sleeves to be vaccinated and continue to see those numbers increase.”
The facility is working to ensure COVID-19 vaccinations are readily available and free of charge to staff, the statement reads.
Oklahoma ranks 40th in resident vaccinations among states and territories with a statewide average of 81.31% for residents and 4th from the bottom for medical staff vaccinations with an average rate of 48.3%.
Westhaven Administrator Becky Criner said providers have been in uncharted territory for the past year and a half and the situation continues to constantly change.
In addition to vaccination, testing has been an important part of Westhaven’s response.
If there is a case of COVID-19, everyone in the facility is tested twice a week for 14 days, Criner said. All unvaccinated staff and anyone who is symptomatic is tested twice a week regardless.
The emergence of the Delta variant in the U.S. has driven a rise in cases among nursing home residents from a low of 319 cases June 27 to 2,968 cases Aug 8, with many of the recent outbreaks occurring in facilities located in areas with the lowest staff vaccination rates, CMS said.
The new requirements are in keeping with the authority CMS has to ensure the health and safety of people receiving care from providers and suppliers who participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, the agency maintains.
But some Oklahoma legislators are looking at the new rules as an example of federal overreach.
State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, issued a statement Thursday saying he is asking Oklahoma’s Attorney General to review the constitutionality of the threat to withdraw federal funding from nursing homes during a pandemic.
“This is the first time that the federal government has used funding as a threat against private businesses to force vaccination on their employees,” Roberts said. “This move by President Biden could lead to staffing shortages and closures at our nursing homes, and force Oklahoma seniors to go without the care that they desperately need.”
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been an area of special concern throughout the COVID-19 pandemic because their residents are among the most medically vulnerable.
They were among the first to receive vaccinations as the government began its push to distribute vaccines in December and January.
Although long-term care residents might not leave the facility, exposure from staff and visitors has been an ongoing issue, forcing facilities in Oklahoma to limit inside visitation for extended periods.
The nursing home industry was setting a goal of getting 75% of its staff vaccinated by June 30, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living announced in late February.
Some facilities have met or exceeded that standard while others are lagging behind.
CMS reports that 82.8% of long-term care residents and 60.5% of long-term care staff nationally have been vaccinated.
CMS vaccination rates for other area facilities:
*Reported 8/8
Greenbriar Nursing Home - Enid, 94.3% residents, 45.7% staff
Cimarron Pointe Care Center - Mannford, 97.4% residents, 66% staff
Perry Green Valley Nursing Center - Perry, 93.6% residents, 87.3% staff
Southern Oaks Care Center - Pawnee, 90.6% residents, 66.7% staff
Golden Age Nursing Home - Guthrie, 99% residents, 82.4% staff
Drumright Nursing Home - Drumright, 85.4% residents, 42.9% staff
Fairfax Manor - Fairfax, 89.5% residents, 48.6% staff
Linwood Village - Cushing, 84.4% residents, 65.2% staff
*Some centers claim higher rates for residents or staff since report was filed
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.