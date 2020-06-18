Caregiver arrested on charges of financial exploitation

A Stillwater caregiver is being accused of pawning a gaming system that belonged to a client.
Richard Allen Foster Jr., 38, of Stillwater, was charged with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
On March 11, Stillwater Officer John Stanbery responded to the Community Access office regarding a larceny investigation.
Community Access is a company that provides live-in care for developmentally disabled individuals.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the program coordinator, Jason Grant, reported a Nintendo gaming system was stolen from a client. The gaming system was valued at $250.
Grant said Community Access is the legal financial representative for the victim, and the victim’s mother is the legal guardian for the victim.
Stillwater Officer David Adney Conducted an investigation into the incident,
“The investigation revealed Foster pawned the gaming system on Jan. 14, 2020 at EZ Pawn,” Adney alleged in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Foster claimed to have owned the gaming system for a year.
On April 20, Adney made contact with Foster by phone and interviewed him regarding the stolen gaming system.
According to the affidavit, Foster said he purchased the gaming system from the victim and then pawned it for $50.
“Foster admitted he was not supposed to enter into any financial agreement with a client who was developmentally disabled,” Adney alleged.
The affidavit said Foster attempted to rationalize his actions and said, “everyone is doing it, they just don’t get caught.”
Officer Adney said based on the investigation it is evident Foster took advantage of his position as a caretaker.
A Ripley man was charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child.
Jeff Mitchell Martin Jr., 31, was arrested June 7 after deputies received a 911 text requesting deputies as soon as possible.
Deputy Korey Carruba was dispatched to the 9000 block of Ford Road in Ripley.
“Upon arrival to the residence, I observed a female running towards my patrol vehicle, with an infant child in her arms. I exited my patrol car and made contact with the female,” Carruba wrote in the affidavit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy observed a male standing near the doorway of the residence, then disappearing into the residence.
The victim alleged Martin was in a rage. She said he grabbed and pinned her to the bed. Deputy Carruba said he observed scratch marks on the victim’s upper right arm.
Deputies Jeff Kramer, Scott Hopper and Carruba approached the residence and began calling Martin’s name.
The affidavit said Martin responded to officers by yelling “to come inside.”
Carruba instructed Martin to come to the door, he complied with the order.
“Mr. Martin appeared very agitated, and was sweating profusely. I requested Mr. Martin to step outside, Mr. Martin refused and asked us to come in,” Carruba alleged in the affidavit.
Carrubba approached the residence and pat searched Martin for officer safety.
Kramer, Hopper and Carruba proceeded into the residence, and observed two children lying on a bed in the living room.
According to the affidavit, Martin told the deputies that he and the victim fought over her texting another man.
He alleged he came back from fishing at the river, and asked who she was texting.
Carruba went outside to speak with the victim. Deputies Kramer and Hopper stayed with Martin in the residence.
Carruba met with Deputy David Sloan outside. Sloan confirmed the victim had marks on her arm. Sloan took pictures of the injuries.
Carruba informed Martin he was under arrest and to turn around. Martin did as he was told.
Deputy Kramer and Carruba escorted Martin to the patrol vehicle.
Deputy Christopher Mckosato was requested to transport Martin to the Payne County Jail.
Carruba returned to the residence to speak with the victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim advised Martin had come back to the residence after fishing, she alleged he was agitated as soon as he came inside. She said Martin saw her texting 911 and her mom, and asked who she was texting.
She alleged she told him she was scared to tell him, and that's when he grabbed her, she said.
The infant was laying next to the victim at the time of the alleged incident. The other two children were in the living room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.