The Carney Police Chief was placed on administrative leave after Cushing police arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence in March.
Jacob O’Donnell was formally charged in May with transporting an open container of alcohol or low-point beer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
Cushing officer David Smith wrote in the probable cause affidavit that the department received a 911 call alleging a driver swerving all over the road on Highway 33 and Brethren Road.
O’Donnell failed to stop at a stop sign and was swerving in his lane of traffic, Smith wrote in the affidavit. This prompted a traffic stop where O’Donnell identified himself as the Carney Police Chief when he was pulled over. Smith wrote in the affidavit that O’Donnell admitted to having a few beers before driving.
“While talking to Jacob, I observed bloodshot watery eyes and a thick speech,” Smith alleged. “When Jacob exited the vehicle, I observed he was uneasy on his feet.”
O’Donnell consented to a field sobriety test. Smith said O’Donnell had difficulty following simple instructions, and after the test was completed, he noted six out of six clues for the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test. During the walk and turn portion of the test, Smith said O’Donnell was “unbalanced” and couldn’t get into the correct stance. When he got into the proper stance, he could not stay in position and caught himself on the patrol unit hood, the affidavit said.
Smith said that based on his experience and the field sobriety test results, he placed O’Donnell under arrest for DUI.
“Jacob ultimately refused the state’s (breath) test by stating ‘no.’ One of the passengers advised officers that they had been drinking at the Treehouse and also advised Jacob only had a couple of beers and a shot,” Smith wrote in the affidavit.
Smith said he observed an open box of beer directly behind the driver’s seat. Two cold beers were located. One was opened and about “three-quarters full.” O’Donnell was transported to the Cushing Jail. Smith conducted an officer’s affidavit and notice of revocation/disqualification on the breathalyzer since O’Donnell refused it. Smith said O’Donnell declined to sign the affidavit.
