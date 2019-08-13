CASA for Kids names Kitsman new executive director

The Board of Directors for CASA for Kids has named Kristy Kitsman as the nonprofit’s new executive director.
Kitsman replaces Ruth Cavins who left to accept a position with the Payne County United Way.
Kitsman’s most recent experience has been with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services as a child welfare specialist.
“Kristy’s unique experience in child welfare as well as hotel management made her an excellent choice to lead our organization,” said outgoing board president Dayle Winslow. “In addition to being familiar with the juvenile court system, she has skills in leadership and finance which will be helpful in this position.”
“I am honored to be chosen to lead CASA for Kids,” Kitsman said.“When I was working with DHS, it was always important for me to request a CASA volunteer to advocate for the children on my cases.”
CASA for Kids is a local non-profit organization that recruits, screens, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in juvenile deprived court cases. CASA volunteers are asked to meet with the child regularly and are authorized to interview people in the child’s life such as social workers, attorneys, and teachers. They attend court hearings with the child and report their findings to the judge. If you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer to represent these children in court, contact CASA for Kids at 405-624-2242.
