Former state representative Dennis Casey might be retired from politics, but he is still trying to help out his constituents.
Casey served as representative for the vast District 35 for four terms – eight years – before deciding to run in 2018, with fellow Republican Ty Burns winning the seat.
However, Casey still had around $12,000 left in his campaign fund from all of his years of fundraising. So he has been donating it, including one of the biggest donations that he filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission to give $5,000 to Morrison Public Schools.
MPS means a lot to Casey as he moved to Morrison when he was 21 and made the Wildcats a football powerhouse as he won several state championships before he moved on to other opportunities in Cushing and Claremore. He eventually returned as MPS superintendent before deciding to run for office.
“Just to give back, anything that I can do to help with the community,” Casey said. “Honestly, when you run for office, first of all it is very expensive to run a campaign. Then, the longer you are in, you are able to fundraise a whole lot better. As you built up your fundraising, and I decided not to run again, so I decided I would give back the money to help the communities that helped me whether it was Oilton or Drumright or Morrison or Pawnee or Perry.
“I tried to spread the wealth back to the communities that helped me. Obviously, Morrison, which is a lot of my fundraising area, it was a give back. They are very restrictive of what you could do with that Ethics Commission, they are tough and you have to follow the guidelines to a ‘T.’ Whatever I had left, I helped out and did whatever I could do to help out.”
Casey said the money will help MPS out in a few ways, with a few things being a new football scoreboard and some help with the outdated weightroom. Casey, the namesake of the Morrison High football field and the road that leads up to it, said those upgrades are much needed.
“Of course, the scoreboard was there when I was there and it was the old Christmas light bulbs instead of LED,” Casey said. “It didn’t pay for the whole board, but it helped out quite a bit. There were some needs in the weightroom. Going back to the other communities, it was just a nonprofit type of thing if someone needed something like Little League or Main Street. I just tried to give back to the people that made everything possible for me.”
Something about Morrison has drawn Casey back to it time and time again, which is why he decided to give such a large donation to the school district, which has had improvements in the past decade with a new gym/events center and a new elementary school.
“I tell people that I live here by choice. I don’t have to live here, but it is by choice,” Casey said. “Between the community and the connections that you have with the community, it is a very positive place. A lot of good teachers and a good school district. When you look at passing bonds, nobody wants to pay taxes but Morrison has been able to pass bond issues because there is a realization that for the communities in the rural areas to grow and prosper, you have to be willing to do something. From that aspect right there, I have always appreciated that people are willing to tax themselves in order for us to have the facilities to grow and prosper. That is an easy call to give back, not even a difficult call at all.”
Education is a big issue for Casey as he spent most of his life as a teacher. He understands the problems the state has had compared to the rest of the nation, as well as the problems rural areas have keeping up in an ever-changing world.
“Nothing is perfect, but as far as what I see is just people are trying to do the right thing and working hard,” Casey said. “It is a tough time. Public education is a tough area right now but we should never be scared of competition. It is all about getting better. Back when I grew up in the 60s, 70s and 80s, nothing really changed a whole lot. Now you can bat your eyes and now things change every two or three years and you are behind. Technology has been a black hole for education because you are still getting funded the same. If you are not stepping up, you are going to get behind and that isn’t good for the students.”
Casey got to return to MPS last fall as he volunteered with the Wildcat football team and current head coach/athletic director Cory Bales, who Casey used to coach. He also taught a government class. But Casey said he wants to stay as a volunteer basis as he wants to stay retired.
“That freedom where I am at in my life is pretty nice so I didn’t want to tie myself down. I want to help, but I would rather volunteer,” Casey said. “That way when I can’t be there, I don’t have to worry about it because if you are going to pay me 50 cents, I will be there.”
Casey also listed in his ethics filing that he gave $500 to Burns for his campaign as there will be another election in November. Casey likes the job Burns has done in the district, which includes parts of Creek, Noble, Osage, Pawnee and Payne counties.
“Ty has done a really good job and a good representative,” Casey said. “Of course I have known him since he was in junior high and he only lives a couple miles down the road from my place. I have been pleased.”
As far as what he will do with the rest of his remaining balance, Casey said he is still looking to help out. He mentioned that he worked with the chamber in Oilton – where he grew up – as well as Drumright and the volunteer fire department in Olive.
He said his filings in the Ethics commission doesn’t mean he is throwing his hat back in the ring, it is just something he has to do when he donates his funds.
“I have had four or five calls from lobbyists asking me if I was running again. No I am not running again,” Casey said. “I filed my Ethics Report since I still have money in my campaign, I just need to liquidate it and get rid of it.
“… I love rural Oklahoma. That is the bottom line. It just means the world to me. Anything you can to help, in a heartbeat I will do it.”
