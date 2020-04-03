With Oklahoma’s own “Tiger King” being the connecting symbol in the time of the coronavirus, many have started to speculate when it will get a film.
We have seen documentaries have film companions before, most recently with “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” giving another homage to Fred Rogers like the wonderful documentary “Won’t you be my Neighbor?” did the year before.
Joe Exotic is not Mr. Rogers, but wouldn’t it be cool to see Tom Hanks play the former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate? Nah, just joking, but here are some choices that have been out on the internet for the characters in “Tiger King.”
Joe Exotic
The lead role in this absurd true story – and I swear if someone wins a Golden Globe like James Franco did for playing “The Room’s” Tommy Wiseau – is obviously being clamored for. Names that have been thrown are David Spade (Going from Joe Dirt to another Joe), Danny McBride, Ed Harris, Edward Norton, Bill Hader and my favorite, Dax Shepard.
Shepard is actively campaigning to get the role and I think he would kill it. For his menagerie of characters at the GW Zoo, I have seen names like Pete Davidson thrown around for Travis Maldonado, which I think he could pull off. Someone even suggested Tom Hardy for John Finlay, cool, but the perfect choice for me in that role is Aaron Paul.
As for other characters at the zoo, they could have all role player actors or new faces, aside from head zookeeper Erik Cowie. That role would have to go to Tulsa native Hader, who I would love to see in that.
A perfect fan casting was Paul Walter Hauser as “informant” James Garretson and that is spot-on, especially if you have seen his role in the superb “I, Tonya.”
Carole Baskin is a premier role as Joe’s arch nemesis who might have killed her husband. SNL’s Kate McKinnon will be playing her in a show of her own, I have also seen Jennifer Coolidge thrown around. How about multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep? It would bring some clout to the role. As for her husband – not the missing one – Jeff Goldblum is the obvious choice for Howard Baskin.
Doc Antle could either be John C. Reilly or Will Ferrell, they are good fits for it, especially if Ferrell does a Mugatu type performance.
As for Jeff Lowe, it is obviously Woody Harrelson territory. Hitman Allen Glover could be a Ben Foster or Michael Rooker role and just to throw it in there, have “Scarface” legend Al Pacino play the inspiration for the gangster movie: Mario Tabraue.
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor for the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
