Please join the Arts and Humanities Council of Stillwater and the Prairie Arts Center for a free celebration of community arts on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday The location is outside the Prairie Arts Center at 1001 S. Duck St. in Stillwater.
Up to 20 regional artists, including specialists in jewelry, metalwork, ceramics, pastels, printmaking, and acrylic as well as watercolor painting, will participate. All work is original and handmade. Local artists include Ron Van Den Bussche, Buck Dollarhide, Kathy Shann, Dhurba Shinha and Judy Tolar, among many others. In addition, Stillwater-based musicians will offer an “Arts Showcase” on the patio behind the Stillwater Public Library.
Art demonstrations at Prairie Arts will feature Raku firing (a Japanese ceramics technique) with Ron Walker, and Mark Carter will show off his skills in metal forging with demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In addition, the Arts Center will offer a free, fun, hands-on art activity while supplies last – we invite children of all ages to make pinwheels, which will take advantage of the windy month of May!
We are also excited to collaborate with the One Community, One Challenge project, which will be giving away free challenge boxes at this community-arts event.
Funded by the National Science Foundation, this STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) project will bring the greater Stillwater community together around a common challenge that highlights science as well as creativity and problem solving. In this first of three challenges, individuals, teams, and families will explore wind power and turbines inspired by the history of windmills in Oklahoma, as well as Stillwater’s own wind turbine on Block 34.
The first challenge box, “Wind and Wonder” invites participants to design and create a beautiful and functional wind turbine using only those supplies from the box and any recycled materials they may have at home.
Finally, don’t forget to pick up fresh vegetables, eggs, meat, and homemade baked goods at the Stillwater Farmers’ Market, which runs every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prairie Arts Center, and Mondays from 2:30-5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stillwater Medical Center at 12th Street and Adams.
We are looking forward to seeing you this Saturday for this free, public arts event! The rain date for the Arts Celebration is next Saturday May 8, 2021, but right now the weather looks great for May 1.
For more information about this community arts event, email: infoartscenter@okstate.edu or ArtsHCStillwater@gmail.com or call tel: 405-744-1535.
