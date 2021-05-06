Since Skyline Elementary opened its doors in 1971, generations of students have been proud to call themselves Skyline Cubs. The neighborhood school is located at 1402 E. Sunrise, next to Stillwater Junior High.
On May 18, current and former faculty, staff, students and their families are invited to gather 3-5 p.m. at Skyline for an open house. People are asked to wear a face covering and maintain social distance as they find their old classrooms, meet former staff members and take in displays of Skyline memories.
People are encouraged to bring their own photos and mementos to share, former Skyline teacher Denise Ferrel said.
There will be a Facebook Live event that morning beginning at 9:15 a.m. with former Skyline P.E. teacher Kurt Baze, the driving force behind developing the school’s outdoor classroom in 1996.
Skyline is known for its use of outdoor space, from the outdoor classroom with trails and a small amphitheater on a wooded lot behind the school to its vegetable gardens.
Over the years, volunteers have helped build the Skyline community, one activity at a time, from volunteering to stuff Thursday folders, to running activities at outdoor day to building a greenhouse from recycled 2-liter soda bottles.
Skyline was built with open classrooms as part of the Open Education philosophy popular in educational circles in the 1960s and 1970s.
During that period, small classrooms fell out of favor and open spaces were seen as a way to encourage children to explore, NPR explained in a story about the movement.
Skyline teachers and administrators prepared themselves for the new environment.
“Prior to opening, Spring of 1970, Dr. Roubinek and teachers from all the schools who had signed up to teach in the “Open Concept” met together at least once a week to learn about open classrooms and make plans for Team Teaching,” former teacher Linda Bruder wrote in a post on the Skyline 50th Anniversary Facebook page.“ ...Teachers & Administrators visited from all over Okla and beyond to see this model school. Many days the classroom was lined with observers and so often that the children were used to the company.”
The open concept later fell out of favor as teachers found the open spaces distracting and began building their own walls by placing bookcases between the open classroom areas.
In the 2000’s Skyline was remodeled to close up its classroom spaces. Additional security features were later added to restrict access to student areas.
Students remember things like outdoor days, meeting their Beta Buddies from Stillwater High School, putting on those gold T-shirts and mediating playground disagreements as Conflict Managers and most of all, the egg drop.
On May 18, students and staff alike will have a chance to revisit their memories and get acquainted with the new Skyline.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.