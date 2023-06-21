Make plans to attend Stillwater’s Boomer Blast and GRDA’s Fireworks Show and Celebration on July 4, 2023, with food trucks open at 6 p.m. and fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m.
The annual free event is at Boomer Lake Park located at the corner of Washington St. and Lakeview Rd. and includes a 20-minute fireworks show.
“This year’s event includes food trucks, music, additional safety efforts that includes the Payne County Health Department’s comfort station, additional restrooms, and a huge fireworks show,” Community Programs Manager Stephanie Kinder said. “We’re excited to see the community gather together, enjoy the park and celebrate the holiday in the safest way possible.”
Thanks to our community partners, designated handicap parking will be in the parking lot at southeast corner of Lakeview and Washington, formerly the Quality Water parking lot. The handicap reserved area will be staffed, proper handicap placard is required and spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
General parking is available in the Cimarron Plaza and Stillwater High School parking lots and along public streets. Event goers are encouraged to use the Kameoka Trail to access Boomer Lake Park.
The designated, legal and safe crosswalk areas are on the Lakeview Bridge and at the corner of Washington St. and Lakeview Rd. There will be additional roadway lighting to help motorists and walkers get to their destinations once the sun goes down.
Boat and vehicle access to Boomer Lake Park will be prohibited and Harned Ave. will be closed after 4 p.m. until around 11:30 p.m. Lakeview Bridge will be closed 7-11:30 p.m.
Stillwater Radio will host a live remote at Boomer Lake from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents can listen to the show on KSPI Hot 93.7 FM.
The City of Stillwater appreciates this year’s Boomer Blast contributors: Exclusive/Title Contributor – Grand River Damn Authority, GRDA; Firecracker Contributor – Oklahoma State University; and Sparkler Contributors – BancFirst, Charlie’s Drug, Central Rural Electric Cooperative (CREC), Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club, Kicker Performance Audio, Stillwater Noon Lions Club, OnCue, Simmons Bank, Stillwater Radio, and Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.
Additionally, it is illegal to purchase, sell, possess or use fireworks within the city limits. (Stillwater City Code, Sec. 20-76).
