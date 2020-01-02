When children read books, there are worlds opened to their imaginations that can fuel a childhood of entertainment. When those books can be brought to life, it can serve to further the experience that comes with literary fun. An event that is the first of its kind to happen in Stillwater is set to take place later this month, in which the literary worlds will be celebrated in a family friendly event setting at the Payne County Expo Center.
Dragon Alley - A Wizard’s Fest is set to take place Jan. 25-26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Shawn and Shawna Fisher, who are overseeing the event, operate a kid’s party planning business that grew into running children’s crafting sessions as vendors at various events. This grew into the couple wanting to create a festival that would travel to different locations that did not have a festival like it. They wanted to create the festival due to a passion for kids, families, crafts and arts, as well as providing a fun atmosphere for all to enjoy.
“We see the magic that can come alive through pretend and immersive experiences,” Shawna Fisher said. “And we want to encourage more time for families in these type of atmospheres: spending time together, imagining, and just having fun together. There are very few experiences like this in our area and most families cannot afford to take their children to Disney or Universal. We want to bring a small piece of magic to these children and their families. We believe that with imagination comes great things. We want to encourage this in children (young and old!). We believe that bringing stories to life will encourage the curiosity about these stories. And perhaps encourage children to want to read more and enhance their literary skills. A good book inspires the imagination.”
The two-day event will celebrate literary works such as “Lord of the Rings,” “Harry Potter,” “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and more. There will be activities such as wizard bingo, play broom practice, and wand duels, as well as pop-up shops, workshops, craft events and even a costume contest. There will be a live owl for patrons to take photos with, as well as an appearance by the Oklahoma State University Quidditch team on the Sunday of the weekend. Nature’s Vein, a Payne County wildlife protection and rehabilitation community, will be on hand, as well as a local martial arts school that will be involved in the activities.
Shawn Fisher said there will be an abundance of family friendly activities for attendees to participate in. With such a strong commitment toward making it an event for the whole community, Shawn Fisher said there was a goal toward getting the community involved and to make literacy fun for kids.
