Members of the Stillwater and OSU communities are planning a celebration of long-time Stillwater residents Bernice and Earl Mitchell in February, a group calling itself The Friends of Bernice and Earl Mitchell Committee has announced.
Bernice Mitchell died May 8, at the age of 81 and Earl died June 2, at the age of 83.
“They were such integral members of both our civic and academic worlds that we believe a joint acknowledgement of their contributions and lives would be both fun and appropriate,” the committee said in a release announcing the celebration of their lives and legacies.
The reception honoring the Mitchells will be held in conjunction with Black History Month and the opening of the Washington School exhibit.
The event will include a New Orleans jazz band and décor that represents Louisiana, their original home.
The Mitchells moved to Stillwater in the late 1960s and were well-known in the community, having spent their lives excelling professionally, supporting social programs and devoting time to their church.
Earl was Oklahoma State University’s first Black tenured professor and Bernice was the first Black woman to be elected to the Payne County Board of Commissioners. She was the second Black woman to hold that position in the history of Oklahoma.
Both were active politically and had served as delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
Before he died, Earl served on the governing board for the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar and was working with the museum and Oklahoma State University historian Laura Arata to develop the display about Booker T. Washington School, the school Black students in Stillwater attended before the end of segregation.
“He wanted to acknowledge the Black community of Stillwater,” their friend Gladeen Allred said.
She said after Earl’s death it just seemed right to honor both Earl and Bernice when the exhibit opened.
An Oklahoma State University scholarship established in Earl’s name was announced at his funeral, but the decision was later made to add Bernice’s name as well in recognition of her accomplishments.
The scholarship assists outstanding students involved with OSU’s Division of Institutional Diversity.
It’s a fitting tribute to a couple who focused on education and accomplished many “firsts” while emphasizing the importance of bringing others along, their son Doug Mitchell said.
“Whatever they went through to get to those firsts, when I was a kid I had no idea,” he said. “... they either kept from us or I don’t know, but they were very much trailblazers.”
People attending the celebration – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 – will have an opportunity to make a donation to the scholarship fund.
People with questions about donating to the scholarship or who would like to be involved with planning or funding the celebration, should contact Martha McMillian at martha.mcmillian@okstate.edu, Gladeen Allred at gladeena@aol.com or Mike Woods at mdw.1mike@gmail.com.
