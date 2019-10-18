2020 Census outreach begins in Payne County

The City of Stillwater’s marketing department is leading an effort to organize the information Payne County residents might need ahead of the 2020 Census.
Targeted marketing is being aimed at the Oklahoma State University students and the county’s public libraries are serving as public information destinations. The hub for all the local information is the recently launched website paynecountycensus.org.
There, residents can find informative articles, graphics, links to more information and how people can get involved locally.
April 1, 2020, is Census Day, but a lot of the work begins long before that. Outreach efforts have already begun. The online application process for census takers has also begun. The pay rate in Payne County, according to 2020census.gov is $14.50 an hour.
Physical census-taking begins earlier in Stillwater, because it is a college town. Ninety-five percent of households will receive the census invitation in the mail and residents will have the option to respond online, by mail or by phone.
Census postcards will be mailed in March 2020. Census kiosks are being set up at Stillwater Public Library and libraries in Cushing, Perkins and Yale. The City of Stillwater has highlighted the following areas of importance that are specific to Payne County getting an accurate count:
• OSU Transit: "If an accurate census count shows 50,000+ citizens, it could bring more operational and capital funding for transit. We currently service 24 square miles of city limits; however, there is a potential that we could expand our routes and increase services for the elderly and others. "
• Payne County: "It's important to get an accurate census count. The numbers affect our legislative representation and eligibility for grants. You could say, we are in competition or that our needs are being compared with those of other states. Let's make sure those numbers are accurate. "
• Stillwater Public Schools: "Strong economic development and a growing population helps Stillwater's quality of life. It helps recruit students and teachers to Stillwater and encourages graduates to stay in the community."
• Stillwater Chamber of Commerce: "We are limited in which requests for proposals we can respond to. Although we are sure Stillwater's population exceeds 50,000, we can't compete for those projects because we are undercounted at census time."
• City of Stillwater: "Population affects our eligibility as well as the amount of grant funding we can receive from USHUD Community Development Block Grants and from agencies like FEMA."
