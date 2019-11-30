The 2020 Census is going to be important for Payne County for a lot of reasons.
Representation in government depends on it, so do federal dollars and grants. Almost as a bonus, it’s going to mean extra cash for anyone interested in temporary employment. That part of the Census has already begun, with the application process open at 2020census.gov/jobs.
The Census is hiring for five different kind of jobs. The first is for people we know as the census takers who interview who go house to house. According to the Census website, most job offers will be made between January and April 2020. Training could begin as early as March.
There are also positions available for census field supervisors, the people who manage and monitor census takers. Those job offers will also be in January and February. There could be jobs available for recruiting assistants, who make presentation to the community and media, but according to the website, most of those offers were made last summer though some job offers are still made periodically.
There are clerk jobs available for people who can work near the census office. In Oklahoma, Census offices are located in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Cleveland County. There are also office operations supervisor positions available for the area census offices.
Census workers in Payne County are are paid $15 an hour. Some of the other jobs range between $12 to $17 per hour.
These are the job qualifications, according to 2020Census.org:
• Be at least 18 years old.
• Have a valid Social Security number.
• Be a U.S. citizen. (Non-citizens could be hired in certain circumstances, such as translator)
• Have a valid email address.
• Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some assessment questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)
• Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.
• Pass a Census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.
• Commit to completing training.
• Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends.
It is also noted that most of the jobs require access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is readily available. It is also may require access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.