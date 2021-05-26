Tulsa historian Hannibal Johnson stands in front of the Mabel B. Little Historical House Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the Greenwood area of Tulsa, Okla. After Oklahoma became a state, the first law approved was a Jim Crow statute requiring segregation of rail cars and depots. “Oklahoma, in many ways although arguably not a Southern state in terms of racial policy, began to mimic the Deep South," Johnson says.