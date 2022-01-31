The City of Stillwater is on track to meet or exceed the current fiscal year’s projections and have its best sales tax year in history, Chief Financial Officer Christy Cluck told the City Council Monday.
In addition, Stillwater has received the first half of its American Rescue Plan Act funding – $4.4 million – and is set to receive the second half in the second six months of the year.
All categories of revenue are above projection and expenses are below projections, she explained. Expenditures like payroll, materials and services are well below the 50% mark at the halfway point for the fiscal year.
Services in particular were below projections at 38%. When Mayor Will Joyce asked why that number was so low, Cluck explained that it includes several big money items and contingency funds that haven’t been tapped.
At the current rate, sales and use tax should exceed projections by 15%. Cluck said in her opinion that is a conservative estimate.
She recommended the budget be amended to reflect increased sales tax revenues, going from $28 million to $32 million. Use tax should be also increased from $2.8 million to $3.3 million, she said.
Cluck recommended the Council transfer $1.1 million from the general fund to the one cent dedicated sales tax fund in the Stillwater Utilities Authority and $550,000 from the general fund to the one-half cent transportation sales tax fund.
Saying she was “cautiously optimistic” but not sure how long the current trend would last, Cluck proposed transferring the remainder of the increase – $2.85 million – to the city’s capital fund.
In other financial news, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing Stillwater Medical Center to incur $40 million in debt to fund remaining construction on the hospital’s expanded surgery center, maternal child health unit and Intensive Care Unit expansion. It will also be used to repay Medicare advance payments.
SMC Chief Financial Officer Alan Lovelace said the action had already been approved by the SMC Finance Committee and Board of Trustees.
Because the debt will total more than 5% of the value of the hospital’s assets, the decision also has to be reviewed by the City Council, as beneficiary of the hospital trust, he said.
Mayor Will Joyce said as a member of the SMC Board of Trustees, he had been involved in earlier discussions about the matter and was convinced it was a good financial decision that allows SMC to take advantage of current low interest rates.
Sales and Use Tax Report
- Total sales and use tax collections from transactions conducted in November, reported in December and apportioned in January: $3,454,651
- Previous January’s total sales and use tax: $2,629,437
- Increase from previous year: $825,214 (31.38%)
- Sales tax collection: $3,088,043
- Previous January sales tax collection: $2,331,471
- Increase from previous year: $756,572 (32.45%)
- Use tax collection: $366,608
- Previous January’s use tax collection: $297,966
- Increase from previous year: $68,642 (23.04%)
- Lodging tax collection: $84,060
- Previous January’s lodging tax collection: $45,691
- Increase from previous year: $38,369 (83.97%)
