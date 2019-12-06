The Stillwater Chamber Singers Christmas Concert enters its 34th year with the Dec. 15 show. The concert will be 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on 7th and Duck. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Conductor Natasa Kaurin-Karaca answers our questions.
1. What is your musical background?
As far as I can remember, I was always surrounded by music. My mom played piano and loved singing, so it seems inevitable that I would follow in her footsteps. I started with piano lessons, aural skills classes and choral singing when I was 7 through Sarajevo Public Music School – an afterschool music education program in Bosnia typical for many Eastern European countries. I knew pretty early there is something very exciting about understanding and performing music, and that if I could combine the aural skills – an ability to identify and contextualize elements of music just through listening – with my love of singing, I would find my ideal profession. The path to my goal was through Music High School and later Music Academy where I received my undergraduate degree in Music Education and Aural Skills Pedagogy. When I got an opportunity to continue my studies, I was very excited to enroll into the Master's program in Choral Conducting at The Ohio State University under Dr. Hilary Apfelstadt – a wonderful musician and mentor. Throughout the years I worked with some of the finest choral conductors, but I have to say that working with the Chamber Singers and teaching musicianship classes at the OSU Greenwood School of Music are by far my biggest source of inspiration, and ultimately a dream come true.
2. How did you get started with the Chamber Singers?
When my husband and I moved to Stillwater in 2006 I started singing with the Chamber Singers under Dr. Mark Lawlor who was the conductor at the time. After he left OSU, there was a need for a new music director. The board approached me, and I was very excited to become part of the great tradition this group has established since 1985.
3. What kind of concert can we expect?
Our mission for every concert is to offer our audience a wide variety of pieces that feature different styles of music, historical periods, geographical origin, but also offer a unifying thread of a common theme. This concert will feature some of the traditional Christmas carols, lighter and fun takes on the popular holiday songs, as well as more traditional pieces. I always try to weave in some Eastern European pieces into the tapestry of our program, and this time we will sing one of Rachmaninov’s most famous choral piece “Rejoice, O Virgin Mary.”
4. Who should attend?
Everyone is invited and welcome! There is something very special about holiday concerts like this one – the excitement of coming celebration, feeling of gratitude and hope, and pure joy of listening to the familiar tunes that bring in us the sense of community and connection. The care and detail that members of the First United Methodist Church always put in decorating the Sanctuary adds a special atmosphere during this time of the year.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
This ensemble would not be here without the love and talent of a wonderful group of people, dedicated to their art and communicating the message of our music to the audience. We meet every Monday night, and for those two hours we are transported into another world. The process of music making with new and longtime friends is truly priceless, whether we are in the trenches of learning new pieces or simply singing our hearts out on the familiar ones. They come from all walks of life and as far as Tulsa or Kansas, and when we are together, we are all in service of the music. It is a true blessing to be in front of this group and their friendship and guidance is something I never take for granted.
– Beau Simmons
