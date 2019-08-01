Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Russo returns to a New England setting for his newest novel, and to the dual themes of friendship and love all wrapped up in a story-line that reads like a murder mystery, though it is not.
Set in 2015, three 66-year-old men, friends since their time at Minerva, a small, private college in Connecticut. Lincoln, a real-estate broker struggling with the market crash, Teddy, a publisher of a small press, and Mickey, an aging rocker-musician gather at Lincoln’s inherited home on Martha’s Vineyard. Their reunion is their first meeting in a decade, and is colored by the shadows of the past and the absence of Jacy, the woman each of them loved during their college years disappeared in 1971, their senior year.
While Jacy’s disappearance is the central point around which the story pivots, the novel is rich with the cultural backdrop of 1971: Vietnam and the uncertainty of the draft looms large in their lives as does their place in Minerva. The three friends work in the kitchen/dining hall of the sorority Theta house, scholarship students working to earn their way through college above their means.
The novel is redolent with the companions of age: loss, regret, unconsummated love and the endless lists of what if ... Russo excels at revealing the inner narrative of each character, their joys, sadness and grief as he develops their stories, their unlikely friendship, and the ever-present mystery of Jacy’s disappearance that haunts them still. As with any good mystery, the reveal is a surprise that in hindsight seems obvious, a slap-to-the-forehead that made me wonder why I didn’t see it coming.
Russo’s work continues to deepen, to become wiser, more certain in the unknowable nature of life’s comedy and drama. Russo’s humor and apparent love for his characters is veined throughout the book, making for an exhilarating and heartbreaking read.
Signed first editions now available at Bliss Book & Bindery.
Roger D. Mullins owns and operates Bliss Books & Bindery in downtown Stillwater. He can be reached at roger@blissbooksandbindery.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.