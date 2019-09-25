Character development in 'Ad Astra' is lost in outer space

I went into “Ad Astra” not knowing what the film was about.
I left the theater, still wondering what the movie was about. I understood the plot, but I could tell the movie wanted to be so much deeper and it has that heavy aura around every moment and scene. However, just making something feel dire doesn’t do anything if there isn’t much context.
“Ad Astra” isn’t by any means a bad movie, it is a great space film that possibly does the most realistic job of explaining the dangers of the cosmos. But, the human aspect needs some work.
Brad Pitt probably should earn an Academy Award nomination for this movie (still surprising he has never won an Oscar, especially for his wonderful portrayal of Benjamin Button). He carries the movie as it is for many scenes a peek at his inner character and how he deals with everything the plot throws at him.
Where it could really use the work, though, is more development with Pitt and other characters. He spends so much of the movie tempering his emotions so it would seem that he is the right man for the job, but that lack of emotion just makes the film seem cold as the vacuum of space surrounding them.
There were two characters in particular who I felt he should have had a bigger connection, too. First and foremost is the MacGuffin of this film, Tommy Lee Jones’ character – Dr. H. Clifford McBride – who is the father of Major Roy McBride (Pitt).
The whole movie is about how Clifford abandoned his son decades ago to join a space project that took him to the outer reaches of our solar system. When the two do meet up, it makes for a great scene with Jones basically saying he didn’t regret anything and would abandon his son again.
It strikes into your heart because you feel for Roy in that moment, but the payoff could have been so much better if the relationship would have been explored more than just a few tidbits here and there.
The other relationship is Roy’s wife Eve (Liv Tyler), who is barely in the film. I am serious, she is maybe in it for three minutes. At that point, I don’t know why you would get an established actress for that role which is little more than a cameo. Speaking of cameos, Donald Sutherland is in the movie for about 15 minutes.
Those aside, the plot is a good delve at Roy’s psyche as he tries to put work over personal life time and time again. He is charged with finding his father, who he thought had been dead for years.
Clifford’s ship is supposedly spotted around Neptune and there are serious electrical emissions coming from that exact location that are causing havoc on the rest of the planets, including Earth. Roy is tasked with heading to the moon and then Mars (this takes place in the “near future”) to send a radio recording to his dad to bring him back home.
That is a dumb mission he figures out, so he decides to take matters into his own hands after the transmission works. Instead of going back to his lonely life, he goes out looking for his dad.
That is pretty much the plot. It is relatively simple, like I mentioned before, but the tone of this film makes it seem like so much more. You can tell director James Gray really wanted it to connect with a lot of people, but there isn’t enough background.
I know people complain about too much exposition all the time, but this film has none at all, which makes it even harder to feel a bond with Roy. One of my favorite space films of all time, “Interstellar,” does a perfect job of building relationships where you can connect with the decisions Matthew McConaughey makes in it.
Here, it is like you don’t care whether Roy gets back to Earth or not, I mean his wife (which he is divorced from or at least separated) his barely in it!
The movie does succeed in having a lot of cool shoots and special effects, which is a must in space films, but the overall writing could have used a little bit more. Watching something cool is fun, but when you don’t know why it is cool, then Houston, we have a problem.
Rating: PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language.
My score: 80/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor at the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
