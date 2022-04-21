A week after Landon Ray Aufleger, 25, of Stillwater, was fatally shot, the Payne County District Attorney's Office filed first-degree murder charges against Darren Joseph Bacchus for the homicide.
Bacchus was arrested at the scene at 12th and Main and is currently in the Payne County Jail without bond.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched for a "shots fired" call. Dispatch initially advised officers that Bacchus was seen in the north parking lot, shooting east.
The caller couldn't identify what Bacchus was shooting at, but after further investigation, it was learned he was shooting at a silver Toyota Corolla being driven by Aufleger. The affidavit said Aufleger had an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his body, and "there were several bullet defects in the passenger side of the vehicle," Stillwater Det. Shawn Millermon wrote in the affidavit.
According to the report, Bacchus told police he went to his car to get a gun for self-defense because he had been assaulted inside Headliners barbershop shortly before shots had been fired. The affidavit said Bacchus told law enforcement the vehicle was "backing straight toward him," so he fired his gun for protection. Millermon said this was contradictory to the evidence.
"Bacchus was perpendicular to Aufleger's vehicle when he fired at least one shot," Millermon wrote.
Witnesses told police they observed Bacchus firing multiple shots as Aufleger drove away.
The Stillwater Police Department is no longer investigating the shooting, and no additional charges or arrests are anticipated. Bacchus is scheduled to be in court on April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.