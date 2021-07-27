Charges have been filed against a man police say caused a fatal collision in Noble County at the end of June.
Paul Colby Forsythe, 24, of Newalla, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and three counts of DUI with great bodily injury.
The collision killed 17-year-old Madicyn Lewis and injured three others after the car they were in was hit head-on by Forsythe.
The driver of the vehicle, Baili Pierce, said the car in front of her was able to swerve out of the way, but she wasn’t and she was hit head-on.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper James Stacy responded to the scene of the collision and said the two vehicles had substantial front-end damage, and the vehicles were blocking both lanes of Highway 64.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Forsythe had an odor of alcohol, admitted to smoking marijuana and taking Xanax.
Witnesses on scene alleged Forsythe was driving erratically, the vehicle he was passing saw someone coming in the westbound lane, so they moved onto the shoulder to allow him to get back into the eastbound lane.
The vehicle in front of the kids’ moved over to allow him to pass. The affidavit said Forsythe never slowed down and he failed to ensure the westbound lane was clear before passing.
According to the affidavit, Forsythe told the trooper he smoked marijuana the morning and the afternoon the day of the collision as well as a few hours prior to the collision. The affidavit said he didn’t have a medical marijuana card. It also alleged Forsythe admitted to drinking one beer and smoking methamphetamine before driving.
“Forsythe stated he was driving from Perry to Stillwater to meet a girl he had met on Tinder and to get laid,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit.
Forsythe was booked into the Noble County jail upon his release from Stillwater Medical.
He made his first court appearance July 21 and has obtained a lawyer to represent him.
