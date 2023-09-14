The Glencoe man arrested in connection with the death of a Stillwater man was formally charged in Payne County District Court.
Christopher Somers, 21, was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday. The probable cause affidavit alleged the killing was calculated, stating Somers had told people he planned to kill someone else and dissolve the body in tubs of battery acid, but the man never answered his phone.
The affidavit stated an effort was made to call Samuel Crawford, 21. The interviewed man wouldn’t confirm to police if Crawford met Somers after the phone call.
“Somers told them if they told anyone about this plan to kill (the other person) and/or Sam that he, Somers, would kill them or have them killed,” Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Lynda Stevens wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Crawford was reported missing to the Noble County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31 after his family hadn’t heard from him.
The affidavit stated Crawford’s phone was turned off. The last time his phone had pinged was Aug. 29.
After looking through cell phone records, law enforcement learned that Crawford had issues with his truck. He arrived late to work on Aug. 29 and his employer, Ethan Petree, allowed him to take the rest of the week off since Crawford wasn’t feeling well and had car problems.
Stevens wrote in the affidavit that Crawford asked Petree for a recommendation for a mechanic, and Somers was suggested.
On Aug. 31, Crawford failed to contact Petree as he said he would. The employer called Somers to figure out if he helped Crawford with his truck.
“Somers told him he spoke with Crawford over the phone mid-morning August 29, 2023,” Stevens wrote. “Somers also went to JP Welding that same afternoon to diagnose the problem with Crawford’s truck.”
The affidavit stated Somers told Petree he was supposed to meet Crawford on the evening of Aug. 29 at JP Welding to fix his truck, but Crawford never showed.
“Somers told Petree he tried contacting Crawford by phone and text, but his calls and texts went unanswered,” Stevens wrote in the affidavit.
Somers was interviewed over the phone by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31 and told them the same story he had told Petree. On Sept. 1, Payne County deputies were asked to assist and went to Somers’s last known address.
His aunt was at the residence and told police Somers didn’t live there, and she didn’t know Crawford. However, she also mentioned Somers had told her multiple times he was going to “buy a white Dodge pickup truck.”
The affidavit stated Somers told law enforcement that on Sept. 4, he had sent Crawford a Snapchat message four days ago, but it was never opened. Police asked if they could search Somers’ phone to establish a timeline and corroborate that he did call and message Crawford.
“Somers refused the consent to search, stating there were things on his phone he did not want to be charged with. OSBI seized Somers’ cellular device,” Stevens wrote.
On Sept. 5, police obtained a search warrant to Somers’s phone. They observed a live photo on the phone that appeared to discredit Somers’ original story that he was at JP Welding waiting on Crawford.
As of Sept. 8, there had been no activity from Crawford via debit cards, phone activity or his license plate. That same day, a helicopter was utilized to gain leads since Crawford’s family and friends said this behavior was unusual for him.
While doing an aerial search, police located the portions of the truck, including the truck cab, a large brush guard with two distinct round lights attached and the truck bed.
Each piece was separated and observed several hundred feet apart. Investigators immediately recognized the brush guard as the distinct one attached to Crawford’s truck, the affidavit said.
Due to finding parts of Crawford’s truck, the search for Crawford was next. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant from Judge Phillip Corley to the property.
A “badly decomposed” human body was located inside a hole that was freshly dug and partially filled in. The back of the head had two defects, speculated to be gunshot wounds, according to the report.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of the body, which hasn’t been publicly identified.
“According to information gathered by investigators, Somers is the last person to see Crawford before his disappearance,” Stevens wrote. “According to additional information received from witnesses, Somers traded a 9mm semi-automatic handgun shortly after Crawford went missing.”
People being interviewed by law enforcement made severe allegations against Somers. The affidavit stated all of the information known by Stevens isn’t listed in the affidavit.
Somers is being held in the Payne County Jail with no bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 21 with counsel.
