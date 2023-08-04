The driver involved in a fatal collision that killed an assistant coach with the OSU Rodeo Team in 2021 was formally charged in Payne County District Court on July 28.
Katelyn Makae Moore, 21, was charged with first-degree manslaughter. Earlier reporting by the Stillwater News Press said Moore was driving a white Ford F-350 and carrying four other occupants when she collided with a gray Ford F-150 pickup driven by Craig Braga, who was driving westbound on 32nd Avenue.
Lariat Larner, 24, of Stillwater, was an occupant in Moore's vehicle. Larner was pronounced dead on the scene.
Stillwater police officer Ricardo Inciarte investigated the Oct. 13 collision. As he reconstructed the collision scene, he determined Moore had been driving recklessly according to his report.
"Katelyn had been consuming alcoholic beverages and had a blood alcohol level of 0.031 BrAC, which is above the legal limit for a person under that age of 21," Inciarte alleged in the probable cause affidavit.
Police alleged Moore ran a stop sign located on the southeast corner of the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Washington Street. She then collided with the other vehicle.
Moore suffered several injuries. Braga and the other occupant were transported to a medical facility.
Moore has not been arrested at the time of publication. However, she was sent a letter to appear in court on Aug. 17 for arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.