The Oklahoma Highway Patrol claim a Perkins woman had drugs in her system at the time of a fatal collision that killed her 9-year-old stepson on Dec. 6.
Charges were filed in the District Court of Payne County against Sarah Davidson. She was charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs causing a personal injury collision on June 29.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Davidson was driving on State Highway 33 approaching Fairgrounds Roads when she lost control of her vehicle and departed the roadway to the right. She then swerved left and overcorrected.
“The Honda then went into a broad slide as it crossed the centerline of SH33,” OHP Trooper James Stacy alleged. “The Honda was then struck by a red Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Leslie Wilkerson.”
The affidavit said two children in Davidson’s vehicle were ejected as the car “violently rotated.”
Wilkerson had her daughter in the vehicle with her, and Davidson had four children in her car. All the children suffered injuries, but Wilkerson and Davidson weren’t seriously injured.
Stacy wrote in the affidavit that Davidson initially said she didn’t know why she swerved but later stated she observed a vehicle stopping in front of her, so she hit her brakes.
“Davidson stated she hit her brakes too hard, and she lost control of her vehicle and began to depart the roadway to the right,” Stacy wrote.
Seatbelts weren’t in use by the two children who were ejected from the vehicle, according to the report. One of the children ejected received fatal injuries. Stacy wrote in the affidavit one of the children in Davidson’s car was restrained by the oldest kid shortly before the collision.
“Davidson also stated that she smoked methamphetamine and marijuana the night before the collision but had not smoked or used any illegal substances the day of the collision,” Stacy wrote in the affidavit. “Davidson was found to have a suspended driver’s license. Davidson stated that she knew her driver’s license was suspended and had been for some time.”
The affidavit said an analysis of Davidson’s blood indicated the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine. The investigation by OHP determined that Davidson was operating her vehicle with several “unrestrained” children while under the influence of drugs.
