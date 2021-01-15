Lt. Col., USAF, Ret. Charles C. Russell turned 100-years-old on Jan. 10, and his family only had one wish, for the community to send Russell birthday cards.
Russell received over 400 birthday cards and he said it felt “overwhelming.”
Jan Courtright, one of Russell’s step-daughters, said he even received cards from out of state and one from another country.
“As of today, he received 440 cards from 37 states and one foreign country. He was pretty overwhelmed,” Courtright said.
Russell didn’t only receive cards for his birthday, he also had a special lunch from Eskimo Joe's, his favorite place to eat and his family provided cookies for him.
“We bought orange cowboy hat cookies from All Star Cookies for all of the Primrose residents and staff,” Courtright said.
Elizabeth Beck, owner of Card My Yard Stillwater, also surprised Russell with a huge birthday sign that Courtright said everyone appreciated.
Beck spoke highly of Russell and gave deep thought into the sign for Russell.
She had a light tone as she talked about what happened when she showed up to Primrose to install the sign, like she has done many times before.
“He smiled at me and gave me a thumbs up,” she said.
She also donated an extra two days for the family to keep the sign up.
Beck has installed many signs at Primrose and she said her heart goes out to the older generation during these hard times.
Normally, the signs will face the road so people can see it as they drive by. When she installs the signs for those who are older, she has it facing their window.
She did the same thing for Russell.
“He was looking out his window and he could see it,” Beck said with laughter.
Other than cookies, cards and giant birthday signs, Russell received some other cool gifts.
“We presented him with a citation from OK Senator Tom Dugger and OK Representative John Talley and a citation from the Oklahoma Centenarians,” Courtright said.
Russell served over 20 years in the military and spent much of his life giving back to his Country and family.
Courtright said she admires his “zest” and the love he has for his family and Country.
Russell received several gifts on his birthday.
Still, he said the cards were his favorite and he wanted to thank everyone who sent him a card.
