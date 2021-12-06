A nine-year-old boy has been pronounced dead at Stillwater Medical following a collision on State Highway 33 and Fairgrounds Road. The child, whose name was withheld by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol sustained head and trunk internal injuries.
According to the OHP report, Sarah Davidson, 31, of Cushing, was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot carrying four children from Perkins.
Davidson was transported by Cushing Fire to OU Medical with head and trunk internal injuries. One of her passengers, an 11-year-old boy, was transported by Cushing Fire to OU Medical with head injuries.
Another passenger, a 5-year-old boy, was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center with trunk internal and leg injuries. The final passenger, a 2-year-old girl, was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical with head injuries.
The 9-year-old and 11-year-old riding with Davidson were both ejected.
The second vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Leslie Wilkerson, 33, of Cushing was carrying one passenger, an 11-year-old girl also from Cushing. Wilkerson is listed in good condition with trunk internal injuries. The girl is listed in critical condition with trunk internal and leg injuries.
The cause of the collision and condition of both drivers is under investigation by OHP.
OHP was assisted by Payne County Sheriff's Office, Perkins Police Department, Iowa Tribe Police Department, LifeNet, Cushing Fire Department, a unit from Guthrie and Perkins Fire Department.
