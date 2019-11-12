Childhood development specialist discusses which relationships help children overcome adversity

Even through a hoarse, and nearly lost voice, Barbara Sorrels’ words reverberated through the crowd. It was the volume, it was the weight of those words.
Sorrels gave a presentation Tuesday to Resilient Payne County about overcoming adversity and the relationships children, as young as infants, must have to build resilience. The RPC is a coalition of community members that are looking for ways to help young people who have suffered childhood traumas, what they call ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences).
“One of the greatest myths of our culture is that all children are resilient. That is not true,” Sorrels said. “I was recently testifying in a court case where they were wanting to remove a foster child from a home where he had been for two years. This family wanted to adopt this child, but a case worker wanted this child to go to Mississippi to go live with a bio(logical) uncle that this child had never met. That attorney looked at me and he said, ‘But aren’t all children resilient?’ I said, ‘No, all children are malleable.’”
Sorrels is an expert in early childhood education. She talked about the yet-forming brains of children and how they respond to a nurturing (or lacking) environment. She cited an Emmy Werner study that followed about 2,000 children in Kauai, Hawaii. Many had experienced extreme adversity.
“What they found was that a third of the kiddos went on to lead productive and successful lives and were holding jobs at age 30. When they looked at the history of these kiddos and asked them what allowed them to overcome some of the severe adversity of their lives, the No. 1 factor was a relationship with someone who in their past, if even for only a short amount of time, instilled hope, believed in them, helped them realize that they had something to offer. The No. 1 person in that study was a teacher.”
Sorrels expanded on the strengths of connection for children:
• What kind of parental figures they should be attached to – consistent, predictable, responsive care from attachment figures
• Their sense of self – The ability to be true to one’s convictions without regard to reward or punishment.
• Community – Schools, Churches, Communities that are willing to invest
• Purpose – Brings joy in the good times and resilience in the hard times; people with purpose stop thinking about themselves, do things they never thought they could do and discover untried talents, new skills, reservoir of energy they never knew; Is a stable and generalized intention to accomplish something that is at the same time meaningful to the self and consequential for the world beyond the self
“It’s through connection that we truly find our strength,” Sorrels said. “That holds true no matter how old we are.”
