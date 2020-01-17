Chili cook-off raises funds for Saville Center medical cottage

In an effort to continue to raise money for a planned medical cottage, the Saville Center hosted its second annual chili cook-off on Friday.
An estimated total of $1,200-$1,300 was raised, as the fundraising is about halfway toward having enough raised for the medical cottage.
Saville Center Clinical Services Director Brandi Watts said the new facility will help the Saville Center expand services to more children.
“The facility is going to be used to help us expand our services to children who are in the foster system,” Watts said. “It will provide the foster parents with a place to take the children for a medical evaluation, update their vaccinations, and then we’ll further facilitate plugging them into primary providers within their communities.”
The funds raised Friday will go toward renovations that are currently underway at the medical cottage. Saville Center Executive Director Kelsey Proctor said the medical cottage will be a huge benefit for the center’s services.
“It’s a pretty big expansion of our services,” Proctor said. “We’re seeing more and more kids medically, and we have a medical practitioner who is also a child abuse expert that is really utilized by DHS and law enforcement. To have that expertise to diagnose and be able to really determine where injuries come from and things like that. We’re fortunate to have her, and it’s just going to allow us to be able to expand our services.”
The chili cook-off consisted of many different types of chili for attendees to taste. Nearly 20 cooks entered their chili, and Payne County Sheriff’s officer Gregg Russell’s chili was voted Best Tasting, Deanne McKeever won People’s Choice and Carson Watts’ chili won the Tongue Burner award.
Proctor said the Saville Center is hosting monthly fundraisers in order to raise enough money to have the medical cottage up and running. She said strong continued community support has been a bedrock for the Saville Center during its fundraising efforts.
“We are just happy that the community supports us in all of our endeavors,” Proctor said. “This is the second year we’ve had this chili cook-off, so just that people continue to support us. Every month, we have a fundraiser for the medical cottage, and we just really appreciate everyone coming out.
“And the awareness that we’re putting out about child abuse, so we’re just thrilled with the support. We’re about halfway there on paying everything off and getting everything done. We’re about halfway there … we still need help.”
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the Saville Center or donating, visit savillecenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.