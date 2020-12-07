Choose Hope Share Joy campaign hits Stillwater for the holidays

Allen Copeland, owner of Sign Gypsies, reached out to Linda Pulver, owner of Hope is Oxygen after Pulver donated 10,000 hope boxes to Oklahoma State University.
Copeland said he chose to partner with Hope is Oxygen because Pulver has an authentic love and desire to help those that are hurting, and as an OSU student, he understands the struggle college students are having.
“As an OSU freshman during the pandemic, I recognize that the struggle and added stress on college students during technology-based learning creates some loneliness, sadness and fear,” Copeland said. “Hope Is Oxygen has stepped in and provided encouragement and resources to the Oklahoma State University student body.”
Pulver has created hope boxes to give to families who have lost someone to suicide, including the most recent suicide at OSU.
The hope box costs $50 and comes with many items with incentive to bring hope during difficult times, because families of suicide victims often face dark times.
“We do have other people that donate to the boxes, like we have holding crosses that are donated, a book about hope in the struggle that’s donated, we have shower sponges that an L.A. company donated to us. But then there are things we have to buy like socks that say ‘I have hope’ and mugs that say ‘brave.’ And so our costs are $50,” Pulver said.
Hope is Oxygen decided since they have grown exponentially this year, they would start a fundraiser to raise $5,000 for 100 hope boxes and Sign Gypsies wanted to help them raise the funds.
After Pulver donated the hope boxes to OSU, Stillwater Officer Miguel Najera reached out to her and explained the large suicide rate for officers across the nation.
“So this police officer reached out to me and asked if I could provide him with our organization and resources for him to have to give to people if he felt like they were losing hope or feeling suicidal, he would have resources just to give them,” she said.
This sparked the idea to put a “choose hope” sign at the Stillwater Police Department and hopefully throughout Stillwater.
“So the sign in my mind is not that it’s for the police officers, it’s for their staff. But it’s also for the people that go into the police department to remember that they can choose hope and hope some powerful force can save lives in one of the biggest ways of providing hope is letting people know there’s help, help is available,” she said.
Choose Hope package
“Our choose hope/share joy sign packages are $29 including a HOPE yard rental installed for 24 hours, four handcrafted Christmas cookies and a Hope Kit,” Copeland said.
Fifty percent of the sales will be gifted back to Hope is Oxygen
Sign Gypsies typically do Joy signs in December. Copeland said after speaking with Pulver, he believes these signs are important, especially during a socially-distant Christmas.
“So our hope was that people would start, you know, they get one and then they say, ‘You know what, we’re gonna for $29 we want this hope or joy sign to go to another yard,’ and then half of it goes to Hope is Oxygen,” Pulver said.
To sign up to sponsor a sign go to www.signgypsies.com.
Both Copeland and Pulver said they want to bring hope to the Stillwater community and those struggling with mental illness.
“We are eager to participate in further fundraising efforts that provide assistance to Oklahoma State University and the community of Stillwater,” Copeland said.
