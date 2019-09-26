Chris Nixon named Payne County Undersheriff

Payne County Sheriff Kevin Underwood, who took office effective Sept. 2, has selected Chris Nixon to serve as his Undersheriff. Nixon has 23 years in the Payne County Sheriff’s Department, most recently serving as a Captain.
He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1989 and began volunteering as a reserve deputy in 1995 while working for Audio Innovations. Nixon said a friend of his who worked in law enforcement encouraged him to consider a career change. Nixon began working full time for the Payne County Sheriff’s Office later in 1995 as a jailer/dispatcher. He advanced to become a field deputy, a lieutenant, and then eventually, a captain in charge of training coordination.
Before Nixon, PCSO did not have local training for its officers. In addition to providing basic training, Nixon serves as a driving instructor and firearms instructor. He received his advanced certification in 2009 from the Oklahoma Council of Law Enforcement Education and Training.
Nixon says having the ability to help people is the most rewarding thing about his career.
“I look forward now in this role as undersheriff to help the Sheriff’s department and continue serving the people of Payne County,” he said.
