Stillwater’s Community Christmas Dinner has been a place where people from all walks of life have gathered for more than 35 years to celebrate the holiday together.
The COVID-19 pandemic may make it impossible for them to safely sit down together this year, but organizers Tisha and Joe Wilson want to make sure everyone still gets a free traditional holiday meal on Christmas Day.
The Wilsons and a group of volunteers will be boxing up an estimated 800 meals for drive-thru distribution and home delivery 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Dec. 25 at the Stillwater Community Center in the Project Heart dining hall, 312 W. 9th Ave.
After volunteering as a family for many years, the Wilsons took over the responsibility of organizing the event from founder Charles Kaupke in 2014. It’s a different format this year and that makes even someone like Tisha, who has been a part of the effort for at least 13 years, a little nervous.
She plans to go with the same system Project Heart uses for its curbside lunch delivery, with cars entering through the south parking lot’s east exit, pulling in front of Project Heart and exiting onto 9th Avenue.
“We are definitely asking people to be patient with the line,” she said.
Volunteers will be dishing up a hot, ready-to-eat meal with ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and a desert. Children in the cars picking up meals will also receive a Christmas stocking and a toy.
Up to 800 people are served at the annual community meal, about half dine in and half ask for delivery. Wilson expects that split to continue this year with about half the people picking up their meals and half asking for delivery.
Although the organizers have all the supplies they need and are limiting the number of volunteers packing meals to provide social distancing, they could still use more delivery drivers.
Cash donations to help offset costs for the meal and to pay for toys and stockings are always helpful as well, although the Wilsons don’t usually make much of a call for cash. They take care of any needs that haven’t been met by donations out of their own pockets.
“If anyone would like to give, that’s great,” she said. “I hate asking people for money.”
People who need to have a meal delivered on Christmas Day or who would like to volunteer as a delivery driver should call Tisha Wilson at 405-880-4307. There is no need for people planning to pick up their meals in the drive-through to call in advance.
