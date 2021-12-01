The Christmas Parade of Lights begins at 7 p.m. today, starting at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Main Street and working its way north. Organizer Collett Campbell is glad the holiday tradition is returning to its traditional format after taking a year off due to concerns about COVID-19.
Last year’s parade took a non-traditional, socially-distant, “reverse parade” approach with people driving around town to look at stationary light displays.
This year, Grand Marshals Stan Clark and Lou Watkins will preside over 36 lighted entries decorated to express the “Winter Wonderland” theme.
In addition to local businesses and organizations, the Stillwater Pipe Band, Stillwater High School marching band and spirit squad, Perkins-Tryon marching band, Thriller Dance Studio, various 4H, FFA, scouting and youth programs will have entries.
Santa will make an appearance, bringing the parade to a close.
Staging for entries begins at 5:30 p.m. The entire parade route and staging area will be secured with more blockades than in the past and will be blocked off at 6 p.m.
Anyone who parks in the downtown area should review the parade map and move their vehicle before then or risk being unable to get in or out until the parade has ended.
Merry Main Street shopping and activities will be open 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday and its holiday festivities on Thursday will include a drone show at Block 34, located east of the Stillwater Community Center between Eighth and Ninth avenues, beginning at 7:45 p.m.
The light displays at Chris Salmon Plaza, Ninth Avenue and Main Street, and ProValue.net, Eighth Avenue and Main Street, will be active dusk to dawn, with music playing 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.