Chuck Wagons for Heroes is hosting an authentic campfire meal on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Payne County Expo Center.
Chuck Wagons for Heroes has partnered with Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma to provide food and activities for the event for the past six years. Wounded Veterans offers vital support and resources as veterans transition from the Armed Forces to civilian life.
“We partnered with them because we can do what we like to do, and we love to support our veterans,” said Barbara Byram, a committee member with Chuck Wagons for Heroes.
All proceeds benefit Oklahoma veterans, with one of the main goals to send veterans to Dallas for post-traumatic stress disorders and traumatic brain injury treatment.
Guests can purchase a $15 plate, which includes the meal, dessert and water. Lunch begins at noon and tickets are available at the gate.
Active military, veterans and children under five eat free. Nine chuck wagon teams will provide the food, and guests can sample while supplies last.
Chuck wagon teams come from as far as Kansas, Texas, Arkansas and other parts of Oklahoma to participate in the event.
“They usually start cooking about 7 a.m. in the morning the day of,” Byram said. “The No. 1 complaint is, ‘I got full on this other wagon.’ You get so much food that (people) don’t get to try other stuff.”
The meal options vary, from samples of chicken fried steak, burritos, chili, beef tips, stews – and one of the most popular items, peach cobbler.
A flag presentation will begin at 11:45 a.m. A live auction will follow at 12:30 p.m., with proceeds benefiting Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma.
Guests can also take part in a “branding board,” an item that chuck wagon teams will brand with their branding irons and that will be sold in the live auction. Live music, a DJ and a bouncy house will also be on site.
“The money that we raise stays in Oklahoma to help our veterans,” Byram said. “(Wounded Heroes) does a lot of events (such as) a duck hunt or a huge fishing tournament at Lake Keystone.”
Byram said Wounded Heroes helps veterans get back into the public and the work force, in addition to helping veterans with suicide prevention. They assist veterans’ families and also work with law enforcement officers and first responders – who are often veterans, too.
In 2017, Byram and her husband, John, got into the chuck wagon business and quickly fell in love with it as they found a Newton wagon from the late 1800s in Atoka.
After going to the “granddaddy” of chuck wagon events in Lebanon, Missouri, they came up with an idea. Alongside Joe Vielma and pastor David Roberts, the group decided to have their own event in Stillwater.
The more they attended chuck wagon events, the more they enjoyed meeting other chuck wagon teams – and they all became friends.
“We just kind of support each other raising money for the veterans in different states,” Byram said. “We were wondering, ‘Why don’t we do this in Oklahoma?’”
The Chuck Wagons for Heroes committee – which included the Byrams, Joe Vielma and Roger Doolittle – prepared for their first event. That year, 100 guests attended, and the event grew.
“We had so much food left over, we had to donate it,” Byram said. “And then after that we didn’t really know what to do with the funds.”
That’s when J.D. Dennis, chief operations officer at Wounded Veterans, reached out to Byram and her husband, John.
“He said, ‘Well, I heard about this event and I’m kind of interested in knowing what it is,” Byram said.
A partnership was born, and the next year, the Byrams co-hosted a chuck wagon event with Wounded Veterans.
Dunagan Farms in Guthrie continues to provide the beef for the event, and Shawnee Mill provides the flour. County Commissioner Zach Cavett, District 1, donates a tent, and ROTC students volunteer to raise it.
But recent years have seen a decline in corporate sponsorships.
“We’re looking for sponsorships or auction items because even with the two-hour auction last year – and we raised pretty good money – we’d still like to have a little extra money to help other veterans,” Byram said.
Dennis said the pandemic slowed activities down, but now inflation has made it harder for nonprofits to acquire corporate sponsorships for the event. Dennis, whose dad, granddad and uncle were veterans, encouraged the public to attend.
“We ask everybody to come out and help support us … buy something from the auction to help more vets get treatment,” Dennis said. “Not only will you get to sample some awesome food from different chuck wagons from around the country, but you will also get to support veterans while you’re doing it.”
