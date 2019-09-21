Barbara Byram smiled at everyone who walked toward the train of chuck wagons on Saturday, mesmerized by the smells of the food each camp was cooking up.
A few years ago, Byram and her husband, John, got into the chuck wagon business and quickly fell in love with it as they found a Newton wagon from the late 1800s in Atoka. After going to one of the largest chuck wagon events around in Lebanon, Missouri, they came up with an idea. Alongside Joe Vielma and pastor David Roberts, the group decided to have their own event in Stillwater.
“We just got into chuck wagon cooking and the more you go to these events, the more you find out and then you become really good friends,” Byram said. “We just kind of support each other raising money for the veterans in different states. We were wondering, ‘Why don’t we do this in Oklahoma?”
Last year, their dream started to come to fruition as the Byrams hosted an event at their farm in Perkins. After that success, the Payne County Expo Center donated its land to Chuck Wagons for Heroes this year and Saturday, crowds flocked to eat good food and admire the historic chuck wagons.
“We just started cooking and we really enjoy doing stuff for churches and fundraisers,” Byram said. “It preserves the history as well. Kids come out and people come out who have never seen a chuck wagon and don’t know how they work, how they used to cook. It is something we can do to preserve the history and for a good cause.”
Wednesday night, members of the Cowboy Church, ROTC cadets and Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma set up a large tent and the wagons flocked around it as the weekend grew closer.
Teams were up cooking early in the morning to get ready for the crowds and the promise of pulled pork and peach cobbler brought in a lot of people.
Marshall Bittner from Vici cooks a lot around his hometown and once he heard from Barbara Byram that they were having the event in Perkins last year, he decided to come up.
“We cook for locals around Vici,” Bittner said. “This is what we wanted to do for our local veterans. I told her that if she would do it, we would come and do our part.”
Mardeena Huschka and Joyce Clover from Jefferson brought their Rockin C Chuck Wagon up after missing the event last year. Their first time was a blast, they said, as they had Cowboy beans, cornbread, apple cobbler, bread pudding and pineapple upside down cake.
The event is known for its food and live music, from local favorite the JD Brower Band, but it serves a bigger purpose. Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma, a nonprofit to help acclimate veterans back to civilian life, partnered with Chuck Wagons for Heroes and have immediately seen benefits.
“With the weather all gloomy, we didn’t know how the outcome was going to be,” said board director J.D. Dennis. “We thought there was going to be a lot of rain and not a big crowd, me and my volunteers are all happy with how great of a turnout it is. Not only that, but how huge of an impact it has and we all have career jobs but volunteer to give back to our nation’s heroes. Teaming up with Barbara to help raise money for our organization to help veterans return to civilian lifestyles. I can only see it getting bigger and better from here on out. What better place to have it than Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Land Run started here.”
Dennis said the amount of veterans that showed up really touched him and he was sure to make them all feel welcome. He said even state representative Ty Burns, a veteran himself, showed up.
“It is huge for the veteran community,” Dennis said. “I have seen Korean War veterans and Vietnam veterans. One of the first things we try to say is ‘welcome home.’ They get a lot of ‘Thank you for your service.’ But we want to make sure they are welcome home.”
One veteran, Jimmy Smith with the Circle L camp, said doing events like these is really important to him. Smith, from Texarkana, Texas, served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk from 1973-77.
“It helps us help other veterans,” Smith said. “We have been able to help two veterans whose houses burnt completely down and we were able to help them by doing this right here.”
While Smith has been doing this a while, Ronnie and Tammy Beckham are new to the chuck wagon scene. Ronnie bought one a few years ago and built everything on it, opening up the Bonita Cow Camp.
Saturday, his family cooked up nearly 12 pounds of beans with 950 tortillas along with pulled pork and a variety of hot sauces and sold out.
“We found out they were doing it for our veterans and our son-in-law is in the military and we have a nephew in the military,” Beckham said. “We are just wanting to pay back and help these guys who put their life on the line for us. We enjoy it and met some of the best people I have met in my whole life and we have a good time.”
Putting on the entertainment, Brower said he was excited when the Byrams asked for his band to perform. Since they attended the same church, it worked out well, he said.
“I thought it was awesome,” JD Brower said. “My dad and grandpa and great-grandpa were all in the military, so we are big supporters. I am glad to do anything I can to help them and this being a chuck wagon thing is fun for me, too.”
Ron and Cindy Jantz from Tulsa heard about the event from Visit Stillwater and were excited enough to make their way to Stillwater and they weren’t disappointed.
“It has been a great experience, with lots of good food. We had tacos, lots of tacos,” Ron Jantz said.
After the success of this year, it is clear that Chuck Wagons for Heroes will keep Stillwater on its rotation for years to come.
“We don’t know where we are going from here, but just bigger,” Byram said. “We just get more and more people wanting to get involved in it, wanting to support our veterans.”
