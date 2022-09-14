Stepping into the Old Church in Perkins on Monday night was like going to grandma’s house at Thanksgiving. Smells of home-cooked food wafted through the air as country music played in the background, and laughter could be heard around the room.
The gathering was the first of several in the 2022 Cimarron Breeze Fall Concert Series, and the atmosphere gave a feeling of belonging to a down home country family. With many attendees being season ticket holders, people greeted each other with a sense of familiarity and visited over homemade potato salad and lasagna.
Following the 6 p.m. potluck was the vocal stylings of Darrell Scott, a Red Dirt country word smith with fingers that work magic across guitar strings. Scott recently completed a tour with the Zac Brown Band. His performance was preceded by music from Jared Taylor.
The night was the perfect portrayal of Red Dirt country music culture.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see the same faces come back for the shows, some driving from three to four hours away,” said Monica Taylor, a prominent Red Dirt singer and the host of the series. “I did not expect the concert series to continue for more than a couple of years, but it did.”
The 2022 spring concert series was the first after a two-year hiatus due to COVID 19. Taylor said 180 musicians from all over the world have performed at the series over its nine years of life, all of whom are “down to Earth people” Taylor has met at various Red Dirt music concerts and festivals.
The following is the lineup for the fall series:
Monica Taylor & her Red Dirt Ramblers – Sept. 27 with preregistration tickets at $35 (her new CD, Trains, Rivers, & Trails, is included in the ticket cost)
Willis Allan Ramsey with Jared Tyler – Oct. 29 with preregistration tickets at $35. Chuck Dunlap will be opening.
Mike McClure with Chrislyn Lawrence – Nov. 19 with preregistration tickets at $30
Annual Betwixt the Holidays concert – Dec. 30 with preregistration tickets at $30. Featuring Terry “Buffalo” Ware and The Shambles and The Sunday Flyers. $50 for couples.
All shows begin at 7 p.m. with a 6 p.m. potluck.
“What an evening we will have,” Taylor said of the Christmas concert. “Bring your leftovers from holiday parties, New Year’s party hats and such and lots of cheer to bring in the new year of 2023.”
The 2023 Cimarron Breeze Winter Concert Series will include the John Fullbright Band with Jacob Tovar Feb. 24-25 with more to be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.