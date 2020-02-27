The Cimarron Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored individuals and organizations with 20/20 Vision Awards during Thursday’s Good Scout Luncheon in Stillwater.
The 20/20 Vision Awards were presented to those who have had a positive impact on scouting in the Cimarron Council during its first 20 years. Among those honored were Bill Anderson, Jack Dillwith, Susan Duck, Roy Kuehn, the Ray Matoy Family, Barbara McCray, Jim Smith, Ray Smith, Railroad Yard Inc., Stillwater News Press, Stillwater Public Schools and Stillwater Transfer.
Brad Waken, president of the Cimarron Council of the BSA, also noted that this year is the 20th anniversary for the Cimarron Council, which was created from the Will Rogers and Great Salt Plains councils. The Cimarron Council includes multiple counties in northern Oklahoma.
Waken acknowledged the trouble with the National organization – a bankruptcy filing meant to reorganize finances as a way to pay for sexual abuse cases – but reminded those in attendance that the local council was secure and that it took the safety as the youth involved very seriously.
“First of all, the safety of the youth is our top priority. Over the years, the BSA has developed the strongest youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organizations. Policies such as mandatory youth protection, duty, leadership, no one-one-one contact between youth and adults and mandatory reporting of any suspected abuse,” Waken said. “Our volunteers and employees take youth protection seriously and they do their part to keep everyone safe. As of now, 100 percent, of all Cimarron Council registered leaders have youth protection training.”
He said they also had some great news, counting among the great news the 2019 addition of girls to the BSA.
“We now have five highly successful female groups in our council that are extremely active in the troops, through the summer camps, OA (Order of the Arrow) and all throughout the communities,” he said. “Cimarron Council Scouts have an effect on the world.”
He also said the Cimarron Council’s summer camp had 180 campers, “with plans for a bigger and better one for 2020.” More impressive numbers included 23 Eagle Scouts, 1,600 merit badges and more than 18,000 hours of community service.
Service was a common thread for those presented with the 20/20 Vision Awards. The individuals were people district executive David Starks said had made a significant, positive and lasting impact on the Cimarron Council. Of award winners Starks said:
• Bill Anderson served on executive council of the Cimarron Council since 2004, served on the board of the Will Rogers Council and been a Scout Master
• Jack Dillwith had distinguished career as a volunteer of Scouting, been a Scout Master, a committee member on the district level and a council board member. Dillwith has also served as Stillwater-Area Eagle Scout board review chairman for more than 20 years.
During his tenure, 330 young men achieved the rank of Eagle.
• Susan Duck joined scouting in 1998, beginning with service to the Cub Scouts, served as day camp director from 2001-2003 and a cook at Will Rogers Scouting summer camp for 10 years, as well as being a cook on multiple Order of the Arrow weekends. Served on the district committee and been a district roundtable chair. Mother of two Eagle Scouts, Jeremy and Zach.
• Ron Keuhn joined scouting in 1999 with his son, Jeremy. Became sports director at the national camp school in 2002. Is a member of the district committee, and has been honored with multiple awards and positions with the Order of the Arrow.
• Matoy Family
Eagle Scout Ray Matoy was a 1942 Oklahoma A&M graduate. First camp director of the Will Rogers Scout Reservation in 1939 with a salary of $15 per week. Served as council executive in Tulsa, Fort Worth, Stillwater and Ponca City before moving to Germany. Eventually retired to Stillwater, where he again served as Scouting volunteer and authored a book on the early history of the Will Rogers Council. Served on board of directors. Family continues as volunteers and financially. Accepted by his daughter, Ann Matoy.
• Barbara McCray joined Scouting in 2007 with her son, John. Committee chair in Pawnee and Cleveland. Became the Stillwater district chair in 2011. Camp director in Cleveland.
• Jim Smith was a Scoutmaster and den leader who founded Troop 828 in 1982. Served as Scout Master until 2018. Over 75 Scouts achieved Eagle Scout under his leadership.
• Ray Smith was a committee member for Troop 828, whose son Brandon became an Eagle Scout and was a strong financial supporter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.