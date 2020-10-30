If you’ve been considering your options disposing of the recent winter storm’s debris, the wait is over.
Those in the Stillwater area that have tree limbs or other storm-related yard waste now have pickup and drop-off options through the City of Stillwater. Options for disposal are outlined below.
Drop-off at Whittenberg Park
Nov. 2 – Nov. 14
Drop your storm-related yard waste at Whittenberg Park, Highway 177 and Richmond Road, Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Nov. 2 through Nov. 14.
Drop off is free, no proof of Stillwater residency required
Unload your yard waste at the designated location in Whittenberg Park
No limit on the amount of yard waste disposal
Curbside pickup for Stillwater Residents beginning Nov. 16
If you live in City limits, pile your yard waste next to your curb by Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 a.m. for guaranteed pickup. Note: it may take City crews a week or more to collect.
• Cut limbs to 10 feet or less
• Pile next to curb, at least 6 feet apart from other objects including trash cans, cars, etc.
• Bundling is not required
The Convenience Collection Center is not accepting storm debris or related yard waste at this time. For questions or concerns on storm-related yard waste cleanup, call Public Works at 405.533.8483.
Normal yard waste, trash and recycling pickup services will proceed as usual.
The City thanks its residents for their patience as the City works to correct all issues created by the recent storm. For more information about City services during this time, go to http://stillwater.org/news/view/id/641
