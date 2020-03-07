City asks if people would be willing to pay for parking at Stillwater Regional Airport

It’s a pickle. One of the most convenient aspects of Stillwater Regional Airport is its free parking.
Collecting parking fees is also one of the major reasons commercial airports are able to stay profitable, according to airport director Paul Priegel.
There is a cost of doing business. The airport accounts for about 4 percent of City of Stillwater expenditures, according to the 2019 City budget, but would paid parking test passengers’ loyalty? To find out what people think about the parking options at SWO, the City of Stillwater conducted a FlashVote survey in February. It was only open for a couple of days, but it drew 901 participants, 723 who were filtered as local.
One of the questions posed by the survey, reads, “Right now all parking at the Stillwater airport is free. If the airport were to create limited paid parking options to fund overall parking lot improvements, which of the following options would you be likely to pay for, if any?”
There were 585 responses by locals, and they could select any options that apply. Slightly over half of the respondents said they would be willing to pay for covered parking. Nearly 30 percent said they would pay for parking close to the terminal. Close to 10 percent said they would pay for reserved parking spots, about 9 percent said they would pay for valet parking. Right at 27 percent were people who said they would pay for “none of these.”
In an open space for comments, a lot of the responses hoped that the airport could keep the parking free. Some suggested they would just have someone drop them off at the airport. Many liked the idea of covered parking or walkways.
Another question asked, “If the airport were to create limited paid parking options to fund overall parking lot improvements, which improvements would you most like to see, if any?”
The option allowed respondents to choose up to three. About 58 percent said covered parking ares, about 52 percent said surface/paving improvements, nearly 49 percent said better lighting. Another 25.5 percent said more security and 17.9 percent wanted shuttle service.
One of the big takeaways of the survey, is that SWO definitely has its fans.
“The airport is wonderful and the staff inside the airport are great too. It's truly a wonderful thing to have such a great airport as well as super nice people who work there,” one person wrote. “I am still a little leery of having paid parking – its one of the benefits, but, if its needed, I will understand.”
And many, would like to see it extended to other areas, the top destination of those responding was Chicago.
“I love that Stillwater has an airport with commercial flights now. It is amazing and this luxury should never be taken away from us! Adding flights to a few additional hubs would be magnificent (Chicago, Atlanta, LAX, for example),” one person wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.