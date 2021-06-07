Stillwater City Attorney John Dorman is resigning after more than 18 years. His resignation takes effect June 30.
The City of Stillwater announced Monday that the City Council had accepted Dorman's resignation in executive session.
As City Attorney, Dorman is one of three employees who report directly to the City Council. The others are the Municipal Judge and City Manager.
The Council and Dorman reached a separation agreement according to a statement issued by the City of Stillwater but the terms had not been released at press time.
Assistant City Attorney Kimberly Carnley has been named as Interim City Attorney.
“We appreciate John’s service to the citizens of Stillwater and wish him well,” Mayor Will Joyce said in a prepared statement. “He has provided valuable counsel during a time of significant progress. However, the Council unanimously agreed it is time to move in a different direction.”
The Council will immediately begin a comprehensive search to fill the position.
