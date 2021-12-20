The Stillwater City Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of 90 WatchGuard body-worn cameras, server upgrades for the cameras, and infrastructure or access point upgrades for the Stillwater Police Department.
Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts addressed the Stillwater City Council on the details of the upgrades. With the addition of the 90 cameras comes the need for the upgraded infrastructure and data space.
Due to the cost, the department didn’t purchase body cameras for all its officers previously. Only a select few had them. The cameras themselves weren’t the factor that made it difficult to purchase them earlier, it was the cost of the video storage.
City Manager Norman McNickle, a former SPD chief, previously told the News Press the price of the digital storage was too high. When he last looked at it, he said storage costs over $1 million in the third year.
“That was based on the anticipated hours of footage that would be recorded. There simply was not funding for the storage,” McNickle said.
In May, Watts said he wanted the department to have body-worn cameras, and he started looking into getting them. He said they are essential because the public wants transparency between them and the police. It can also protect the officer if an allegation arises of misconduct or to support their testimony in court.
Since the cost of storing the data has decreased, the cameras were budgeted into FY22’s budget at $379,000. The total cost for everything is $365,545.91.
Councilor Amy Dzialowski asked Watts how long the department would store videos once recorded. He said there isn’t an exact timeframe determined yet.
“Once we get approval to buy the body cameras, we will sit down with the City’s Attorney’s Office and start trying to figure out how we can set times for certain types of events,” he said. “So maybe a traffic stop where a warning was written doesn’t need to be held as long as a traffic stop where a citation was written.”
He said the department still needs to figure out how to break it all down and how long to store the videos. Watts also said some might need to be kept indefinitely depending on how long it takes to get through the court system.
He said the dashcam footage could be stored for 30 months because they had that storage available.
“Some things we store longer because it’s going to court or it has a longer process, but everything else we’re just kind of shotgunning,” he said. “ But we really need to break that down once we add in 90 more body cameras ... we have a lot more video coming in than we did have in the cars.”
The body-worn cameras will be owned by SPD and should last up to five years. Watts said his goal is to not replace all 90 at once but replace them a third at a time.
The last upgrade needed and discussed was for the infrastructure. Watts said this is necessary because they are adding more devices which will potentially overload the system. He said it would still work but would be slower. Right now, the department has enough space for the vehicles with dashcams, but not enough room for the new body cameras, which Watts said will likely have more data than dashcam videos.
“Basically, we’re going to overload our system we have now with body cameras, and the new system allows us to start uploading it sooner,” Watts said. “Well now, you have to park in certain places to get it to upload, this will be anywhere in the building.”
Watts said with the upgrade, the data will start downloading in the parking lot as the officers pull up. He said the data is uploaded a lot quicker as well.
“As you walk into the building and maybe you go turn in a report … you go back to your car (and) it’s uploaded because of the speed,” he said. “Where otherwise it may stop uploading, and it has to wait on you to come back into the building to continue uploading.”
