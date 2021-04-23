The City of Stillwater has approved up to $6 million in development financing for the proposed adaptive reuse of Boomer Lake Station, its old power station on the south edge of Boomer Lake Park.
The City will also advance $250,000 in assistance in the form of infrastructure improvements, utility relocation and beachfront improvements.
The $6 million will be repaid at 1.75% interest over 25 years.
Lakeview Landing LLC, is proposing a multi-use approach to redeveloping the facility that incorporates surrounding tracts of land and includes both commercial and residential development.
The project will be done in up to four phases and is expected to eventually total more than $35 million in investment but phases 2, 3, and 4 are subject to change based on market conditions.
An open area of land owned adjacent to BLS is part of Phase 2 but it will initially remain as open space. It will be landscaped during Phase 1, which includes commercial development of the actual power station building and the construction of townhouses.
The reuse of Boomer Lake Station is something that has been under discussion for a few years as city leaders considered what could be done to turn the property from a possible hazard and expense to an asset that generates tax revenue.
The Boomer Lake Station was built in 1956 and decommissioned in 2016 when the new Stillwater Energy Center went online.
Transferring the property to private ownership gets it back on the tax rolls and redeveloping it saves the City an estimated $500,000 to demolish it.
The three pieces of city-owned property that are part of the deal have been assessed at $450,000 as they sit.
Starting in 2017, the City began looking at ways the moth-balled power generation facility could be redeveloped. Special Projects Director John McClenny delivered a report on similar projects in other places. He saw entertainment spaces with restaurants and shopping that incorporated the sites’ original industrial character.
In 2018, McClenny said the City was working with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality on an assessment to make sure there were no environmental issues to impact future projects at the BLS site.
In 2019, Lakeview Landing LLC presented one of two proposals received and was selected for the project based on its integration of the lakefront.
The City of Stillwater will retain ownership of the waterfront and the section of the Kameoka Trail that passes through the area but will give the development access to the waterfront.
The area is being assessed now to see if that portion of the lake is safe and suitable for water activities like swimming.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
