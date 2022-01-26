The Stillwater City Council has approved a final conceptual design for the proposed Husband Street Bike Corridor, but will consider options for traffic signals at key intersections at a later meeting.
Balancing the needs of drivers and the safety of bicyclists at busy intersections is an ongoing concern as the City looks at how to get people using non-motorized transportation across town.
The Husband Street Corridor is a key component of that.
City of Stillwater Engineering Director Monty Karns said the Husband Street Corridor is the first step in creating a network within the City’s larger transportation network that moves bicycles and pedestrians north and south, then becomes the backbone of a system moving them east and west.
“The point here is that we are actually going to impact traffic in order to make this corridor safer for bikes and so we have to go forward with this, saying, ‘Yes, this will have an impact of people driving cars in this area,” Mayor Will Joyce said.
It has to be recognized that the goal is to have fewer people driving on Husband Street along that corridor, he said.
Karns agreed, saying he would like people to instead get to Main and Duck streets as quickly as possible.
The idea for the corridor was first approved in October 2018.
It’s envisioned as a Low Stress Bicycle Corridor that reduces the chance of crashes by prioritizing bicycle travel. The approach is designed to attract a broader population that includes people of all ages and abilities by making them confident and comfortable as cyclists and pedestrians, according to the presentation from Russell Beatty, an engineer with the Oklahoma City-based firm Olsson and Associates.
Karns said the project was put on pause as COVID-19 spread to give City staff a chance to assess the pandemic’s impact on the municipal budget. Once staff determined it could move forward, a citizens task force previously put together to work with the design firm was called back, along with other interested parties in the community.
The corridor is intended to create an active transportation route going north from Seventh Avenue along Husband Street that leads to the Kameoka Trail on the north side of Boomer Road, according to the staff report.
Karns asked the City Councilors to pay particular attention to several items in the presentation, including methods for crossing several major streets and a possible alternate route along Husband Street between McElroy and Boomer roads.
“We have some concerns about the amount of traffic between McElroy and Boomer Road. We’d like to shift that over to Duncan,” he said. “That would require us to go through the church’s property there. They are in support of the project and we would work with them to do the route and obtain an easement from them.”
Beatty explained that a Low Stress Bicycle Corridor provides a route where people feel they and their children are safe while baking or walking through the area. The proposed corridor would extend from just south of Stillwater High School to downtown just south of Sixth Ave.
On-street parking would be discouraged and the number of people using the area could increase as biking and walking was encouraged.
It could be achieved by making changes to Husband Street like diverting through traffic off the corridor and reworking intersections. Speed limits would be lowered.
A bridge could be replaced and stop signs could be added in some places or removed in others. Pavement marking could be used to accomplish much of it but neighborhood traffic circles on Third Avenue and Miller Street were another option considered.
Prominent pavement markings at intersections and traffic circles would make drivers aware that something is different as they travel through the area, Beatty said. Traffic diverters, concrete bump outs that block a lane were not included in the plan, based on input from the public.
Toucan signals, named because there are two groups – bicyclists and pedestrians – that can use them to cross the street safely, are another options included in the plan.
Other intersections might have Rectangular Rapidly Flashing Beacons with signal arms that stretch across the lanes of traffic. The beacons are designed to serve as warning lights to remind drivers that pedestrians are crossing there, Beatty said.
A similar design was for a time used at the street crossing on Hall of Fame Avenue near Oklahoma State University’s Colvin Center but it wasn’t successful. Karns said that was because drivers didn’t understand what the flashing red lights meant.
At the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Husband Street, prominent “sharrow” markings – similar to the markings Duck Street south of Sixth Avenue –- indicating the lane is to be shared by bicycles and cars, would be used.
Pavement markings to increase awareness in drivers would continue north from that intersection and stop signs would be added at Fourth and Fifth avenues.
A traffic circle would be built at Third Avenue.
A median at Maple would prevent cars from making southbound left turns onto Husband Street as part of the strategy to discourage through traffic.
Stop signs would be added on Elm Street and another traffic circle would be built at Miller Avenue.
Toucan signals and RRFBs were presented as options for the intersection at Hall of Fame, but Vice Mayor Alane Zannotti interrupted the presentation to ask specific questions about the options, saying she had heard concerns about safety.
Some stakeholders had expressed concern about losing the ability to turn left from Husband onto Hall of Fame, Beatty said. But there were also concerns about the ability of bicyclists to cross the street safely. The discussion surrounding it led to two options being included in the proposal.
Continuing north, the bridge over West Boomer Creek would be replaced with bridge built not for cars, but for bicycle and pedestrian traffic only.
“Any movement that would go across it would be limited … ,” he said. “This, once again, would lend to the low stress by making this corridor so you’re not going to be able to drive from north to south or south to north just straight through like we do now. So this is another location that would help remove some of the traffic off Husband without eliminating traffic off it.”
Cars wouldn’t run into a dead end, Beatty assured Mayor Will Joyce when he asked about where the cars would go. They could use roads to the north and south of the bridge connect to alternate routes, Beatty said.
He said another high traffic intersection at McElroy Road also generated a lot of conversation. Heavy trucks turning there mean the Toucan signal included as an option might not be as suitable because of conflicts with the trucks serving businesses at the intersection.
Zannotti asked if it might make sense to have consistent types of signals at the busy intersections.
The intersection at McElroy is known for crashes and has high traffic because of the number of businesses along Husband Street between McElroy and Boomer roads. That led to the suggestion of a bypass to Duncan Street, Beatty said. The bypass would require routing bike traffic through a church parking lot.
Again, based on traffic, a crosswalk would be the best option for getting bicycles across Boomer Road, he said, noting there are already a lot of pedestrians from Stillwater High School crossing the road there.
When addressing the various approaches, Karns said whatever the City does needs to be consistent.
He’s become more positive about the RRFB option for intersections after seeing how they were used in Dallas, which mounts them on traffic poles and makes them consistent. They are also probably cheaper to install and maintain than Toucan signals, making them the preference of staff.
“I can envision that being a standard for us,” he said.
The discussion on specific signalization options, especially the intersection at Hall of Fame Road, will be brought back to the City Council later.
