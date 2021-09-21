The Stillwater City Council approved requests for Specific Use Permits Monday from two medical marijuana dispensaries and one processing facility. One of the applications came from the new owner of an existing dispensary.
The processing facility will be located next to a grow facility in a warehouse building on North Jardot Road. The operators will use a cold-water processing system to extract active compounds from the plants, City Planner Lanc Gross said.
As usual, the items passed 4-1 with Councilor John Wedlake voting against approval.
Under the provisions of SQ 788, the Oklahoma law that legalized medicinal use of marijuana, the City Council has little ability to deny someone who wants to operate a dispensary as long as they meet zoning requirements.
Although Wedlake typically votes against the measures, the remainder of the city councilors vote to approve, keeping the city in compliance with the law.
In other business the councilors considered the following items:
- Selection of Morgan Robinson to create a piece of public art to be installed at 6th Avenue and Western Road
- Reconsidered appointments to the Stillwater Planning Commission
- Passed resolutions regarding city bridge inspection responsibilities and changing city design standards
- Advanced an ordinance rezoning 522 N. Perkins Road from Commercial Shopping to Commercial General to second reading
- Passed an ordinance on second reading that changes requirements for a preliminary plat
- The Council entered executive session to discussion employments-related issues concerning City Manager Norman McNickle. No action was taken.
