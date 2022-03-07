The Stillwater City Council had to get out the checkbook Monday, approving expenditures for several big projects.
It started with a bridge replacement on Third Avenue at Boomer Creek that was part of a list of projects identified in 2014. City Engineering Director Monty Karns said it was one of the last two projects from that list. They were shelved due to lack of funding, then slated to move forward in 2019 after money was found to do them. But the COVID-19 pandemic put it on hold again as the City faced uncertainty around operations and finances.
With a condition rating of 24.5 out of 100, and a superstructure rated at 3 out of 10, the bridge is considered structurally deficient and isn’t trusted to carry heavy traffic. It has been weight-limited to 24 tons, not enough to carry a fire truck safely.
The new bridge will be the same length as the old bridge but will be almost twice as wide, allowing for two sidewalks measuring more than six feet wide and two bike lanes measuring seven feet wide.
It will have the ability to hold 50 tons, enough to handle the biggest truck, Karns said.
The $2.6 million engineering estimate was updated in 2019 and again this year, but bids still came in about $1 million over the money allocated.
Karns said it increased because the cost of concrete went up 20% over the past year and the cost of structural steel has doubled. He’s been told to expect costs to keep rising.
The low bidder was still $2.9 million and with contingency, the total comes to $3.2 million.
The Council also approved spending up to $175,000 to buy pre-cast restrooms for Couch Park. They will replace the old restrooms near the playground. It will include four separate pods and each will be an accessible restroom with toilet and sink. Each restroom will be heated and cooled, have hot and cold water, unlike most park restrooms, and will have a changing table.
The construction is designed to be anti-graffiti, as well as vandalism and burn-resistant.
City crews will have to demolish the old restrooms and pour a new concrete pad for the new ones.
It’s the first step in eventually replacing the outdated restroom facilities at all city parks, Community Resources Manager Barbara Bliss said.
The main runway at Stillwater Regional Airport will be getting emergency repairs costing $35,000 due to cracking after the expansion joint failed.
Airport operations haven’t been affected yet, Airport Director Paul Preigel said, but if it isn’t addressed and the cracking continues, the runway could buckle.
The contractor already working on improvements to the apron outside the terminal will add the repair to its current job, treating it like a change order, for $35,0000, Priegel said. Money to cover the repair is available from increased revenue collected by the airport this year.
The City also entered into a contract with Stillwater Turf Services for lawn maintenance at city facilities. The contract costs $126,560 per year and $150 per acre for on-call mowing.
In other business, the City Council approved an ordinance giving it enforcement authority over junked vehicles like cars and trucks, RVs and boats that are sitting at residents’ homes.
Residents can be fined and the items can be removed at their cost with liens attached to their property, but Code Enforcement Officer Paul Bostick previously told the News Press his division would work with property owners and try to help them.
The ordinance will take effect after publication.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
