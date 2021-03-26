Voters in Stillwater will go to the polls April 6 for the run-off election to determine who will serve in Seat 4 on the Stillwater City Council.
They will choose between candidates Ariel Ross and Christie Hawkins in the municipal run-off election. Although many local races don’t require run-offs, there were originally seven candidates for the seat, which is currently held by Vice Mayor Pat Darlington.
The candidates met Thursday in a forum sponsored by the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters of Stillwater and the Stillwater News Press.
Ross is a Visiting Professor of English at Oklahoma State University who has lived in Stillwater for eight years.
She served on the Stillwater Planning Commission for three years and was also a member of the Board of Adjustment, which considers zoning variances. She is currently a member of the Block 34 Trust.
Hawkins is Associate Vice President and Director of Institutional Research and Analytics at Oklahoma State University and has lived in Stillwater since she moved here to attend OSU as an undergraduate.
She is a graduate of Leadership Stillwater Class XXIII and has served on many OSU campus committees including the University Planning Council and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force.
Hawkins said she is the poster child for what Stillwater wants: A student who came her for college and stayed.
Ross, who is running on the idea of being a good neighbor, said she believes healthy communities are made up of healthy neighborhoods where people offer and can ask for help from their neighbors.
The candidates were asked how their perspectives have changed during the campaign.
Ross said she has learned more about the diversity of the community and how much people are isolated in their own neighborhoods. We need to do a better job of reaching out to people, she said.
Hawkins said she has learned a lot about the breadth of responsibility the members of the City Council have.
Both agreed that downtown needs some help to continue its revitalization. Ross lived downtown for two years and said it gives her a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities for getting more people downtown. Parking is an issue, she said.
Hawkins said she is troubled by the number of empty spaces in downtown.
Both candidates agreed that doing something with Block 34 would help attract more people to the area.
Ross said the Block 34 Trust has plans that are ready to go but funding needs to be made available. She wants to see it become a place that’s available to everyone of every age and that is equally accessible to everyone.
Hawkins would like to see the outdoor theater completed and would like to see more connection with the Stillwater Community Center. Programming for Block 34 will also be important.
When asked what they would do if they were given $1 million to spend on the city any way they wanted, Hawkins said she would spend it on Block 34. Ross said she would use her imaginary $1 million to help the Stillwater Community Center implement plans it has already made for renovations and programming.
They agreed Stillwater lacks enough affordable housing. Hawkins said Stillwater also needs more spaces ready to go for commercial development.
A recording of the full forum is available online at the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at facebook.com/STWChamber.
Municipal and School Board voter information
Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Tuesday
Early Voting: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Payne County Election Board
Election Day: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. April 6 at regular polling places
