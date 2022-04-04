The Stillwater City Council has denied a tort claim filed by Keith Reed for the death of his wife Teri Reed.
The councilors briefly went into executive session to discuss the matter with City Attorney Kimberly Carnley, then voted unanimously to reject the claim.
On Jan. 20, 2020, Teri Reed was struck by a vehicle while crossing Sixth Avenue, a four-lane road also known as State Highway 51.
Her car was parked in a lot across the street from Stillwater Medical Center to the north of Sixth Avenue. She was leaving work at the end of her shift.
Employee parking had been moved to outlying lots because construction zones were taking up chunks of the hospital’s parking lot. Reed, a much-loved veteran nurse, had volunteered to park there, to make it easier for other employees, SMC CEO/President Denise Webber said at the time.
A police report noted that Reed was wearing dark-colored scrubs and was not in a crosswalk, but in a poorly lit area of the roadway. It was after sunset, according to the report.
Reed suffered serious injuries and was flown to OU Medical, where she later died.
No evidence of impairment was found in the driver and an examination of his phone showed he had not been using it at the time, according to police. According to the report, the driver said he looked to see if he could change from the outside to inside lane and when he looked back, Terri Reed was in the inside lane.
Reed’s tort claim alleges Stillwater Medical Center, the City of Stillwater, Payne County and the State of Oklahoma failed to provide safe and proper ingress and egress from employer-provided parking for employees of Stillwater Medical Center.
Before the incident occurred, the named parties knew or should have known that employees were crossing State Highway 51 without safe and adequate street crossing protection and in a poorly lit area, the tort claim states. They should have taken steps to ensure there was a safe crossing.
Following Reed’s death, Webber told the News Press the hospital had learned employees were not walking down the street to the crosswalk at the corner, but were crossing mid-block to the lot directly across the street. The employees complained not just about having to walk out of their way, but about the crossing signal taking too long to change, forcing them to wait an excessive amount of time.
Webber said administrators were emphasizing the importance of using a protected crossing and would be talking with city officials about the timing of the crossing signal.
In his claim, Reed said he was gathering related medical bills and records, which would be made available. The family requested benefits at the monetary limits under the Oklahoma Governmental Tort Claims Act.
Oklahoma’s liability cap is $125,000, a lower limit than many other states, the Tulsa World reported in 2020.
