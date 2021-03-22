The City of Stillwater is preparing to adopt an operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1.
On Monday, Communications Coordinator Jenika Birdsong presented a report to the City Council on the public feedback city staff has been gathering using a variety of methods including social media comments, emails and online platforms like Speak Up Stillwater and Balancing Act.
Balancing Act is an application provides an opportunity to educate the public on how the budget is built, how tax dollars fund core services and how the city receives revenue to fund those services, Birdsong said.
The online comments through social media, email and the Speak Up Stillwater platform gave residents the freedom to identify projects they would like to see funded.
In recent years the city’s communications department has focused on increasing digital options for communication and have seen more engagement compared to in-person budget fairs formerly held. But focusing on digital is not inclusive or accessible to people without smart phones or internet access. The COVID-19 pandemic created additional obstacles to gathering in-person feedback so the marketing department created an insert to go out with utility bills.
That approach was viewed as a success when as many surveys were received as online submissions.
Many who responded indicated they had not used the online tools because they are not tech savvy or don’t have access to a computer so Birdsong said it appears to have allowed city staff to reach a demographic they have not been hearing from.
The budget feedback process revealed that roads were the area most commonly identified as needing more funding, which did not come as a surprise to the City Council.
Areas the public targeted for increases included sales tax rate, streets, recreation, police and fire.
Areas the public targeted for decreases in funding included sales tax rate, management and support, community development and police. Stillwater Regional Airport was also identified by people responding to the mailed survey.
Vice Mayor Pat Darlington said she would like the opportunity to examine what those results mean in a future meeting.
Projects that people said they would like to see included a new animal welfare facility, a softball facility, rails to trails development and street repairs.
Finance Director Christy Cluck and Leah Berry presented the preliminary budget city staff has been preparing over the past few months.
The budget cycle is a year-round process, with preparation for the next fiscal year beginning in January, Cluck said.
The timeline calls for a public hearing on April 19 and for the City Council to adopt budget resolutions on May 17. Any changes needed will be incorporated by the Finance Department before final adoption.
Berry gave a broad overview of the budget by major categories and funds that showed $117.5 million in budgeted revenue, $2.6 million less than the current fiscal year. Transfers between funds were not included in that total.
The report shows revenues are expected to be down across the board, except for the capital fund, which holds steady at $0.
Major differences include a net $100,000 decrease in sales and use tax, $470,000 decrease in fines and forfeitures, $300,000 decrease in lodging tax, $270,000 decrease in interest income, $500,000 decrease in water sales and a $775,000 increase in waste management fees due to a new rate structure, she explained.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
