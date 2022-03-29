Editor’s note: This story has been revised to provide more information about the proposed compensation and retirement changes and include quotes from a member of the City Council.
Employee pay and benefits was once again on the Stillwater City Council’s agenda Monday. Last month, the councilors heard staff say the City needs to make changes if it wants to compete with the private sector for workers, especially highly-skilled positions and those with education and certification requirements.
No action was taken, but the Councilors will hear more as the City’s budget process continues. City staff is preparing the municipal budget for fiscal year 2023. The current fiscal year ends June 30 and a new budget must be adopted before the next fiscal year begins July 1. The City’s budget process is usually wrapped up in May.
The Council heard a budget report from Finance Director Christy Cluck that included discussion of reinstating an automatic rate escalator for city utilities that is meant to help the Stillwater Utilities Department keep up with the rising cost of providing service. The escalator had been paused during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Human Resources Director Christy Driskel told the Councilors staff is looking at changes in the City’s pay, insurance benefits and retirement plan.
According to her report, staff will be reviewing pay adjustments for the new fiscal year. The process includes discussions with each department director to determine where change is needed in their pay structures. Priority positions will be adjusted first.
A second phase of the review will look at pay rates by salary tier to account for inflation since the last general cost-of-living increase. Some positions have had reviews in the past few years that got their pay set at market rates for the time, she said. An across-the-board raise would push them above market but wouldn’t get others caught up to market rates.
The tiered approach provides more appropriate adjustments by salary level, especially in cases where the starting salary was low and more adjustment might be needed, Driskel said.
Money for increases will be set aside in the budget for the coming fiscal year, according to the report, but Driskel said the utility rate escalator will need to be reinstated to help fund the pay bumps. Raises would take effect July 1.
Pay rates for the police and fire departments are another matter that is negotiated with their labor unions, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Professional Fire Fighters of Oklahoma. Negotiations have begun, Driskel said.
She said staff got some “very good and very unexpected news” regarding health insurance premiums for employees. They will hold steady for the coming year, thanks to changes made behind the scenes in plan administration.
Changes to the vesting schedule for the City’s retirement plan through the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund are also being recommended.
Although staff had initially presented the option of increasing how much the City matches employee contributions from six percent to up to 10 percent, based on how much the employee was contributing, that isn’t part of the current recommendations. Staff did recommend the vesting period, the amount of time it takes for an employee to get to keep both their contributions and the employer contributions, be lowered to seven years but the Councilors opted to improve on that recommendation.
The standard for private industry is about three years, Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames previously told the Council, but most municipal governments have a longer vesting period to encourage employees to stay with them. OMRF reported the average length for municipal governments is now seven years.
Councilor Kevin Clark said as the retirement plan is currently structured, employees are vested in half the City contributions after five years and gain an additional 10% per year over the next five years, becoming fully vested in 10 years. That just doesn’t work in the modern labor market.
Clark said as a financial planner, he doesn’t see any retirement plans with those terms, except for city governments and that’s a problem.
“The workforce has changed,” Clark said, noting retirement plans have shifted away from pensions to more portable investments and people move around, changing jobs to advance and make more money. “ … We’re giving them what they’ve earned.”
The City Council has chosen to implement a reduced vesting period, with employees receiving 20% of the City’s contributions to their retirement account each year, beginning the first year, he said. They will be fully vested in five years. It should make the City more competitive with private employers and help it stand out from other municipalities.
Clark told the News Press he believes the City of Stillwater is a good employer and the changes being made in both will make it even better and more attractive to prospective employees.
