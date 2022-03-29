The Stillwater City Council heard more reports Monday about how the City of Stillwater could sweeten its compensation package to better attract and retain workers. With unemployment at historic lows and employers across the board struggling to fill openings, municipal governments have found themselves losing workers, especially those with specialized certifications or degrees in areas like engineering, to the private sector.
Pay and benefits, including retirement, are areas staff has told the Council the City must address to be more competitive.
No action was taken, but the Councilors will hear more as the budget process continues.
City staff is preparing the municipal budget for fiscal year 2023. The current fiscal year ends June 30 and a new budget must be adopted before the next fiscal year begins July 1. The City’s budget process is usually wrapped up in May.
According to the report, staff will be reviewing compensation adjustments for the new fiscal year. The process includes discussions with each department director to determine where change is needed in their pay structures. Priority positions will be adjusted first.
A second phase of the review will look at pay rates by salary tier to account for inflation since the last general cost-of-living increase.
The tiered approach provides more appropriate adjustments by salary level, especially in cases where the starting salary was low and more adjustment might be needed.
Funding for the increases will be set aside in the budget for the coming fiscal year.
Changes to the vesting schedule for the City’s retirement plan through the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund are also being recommended.
Although staff had initially presented the option of increasing how much the City matches employee contributions from six percent to up to 10 percent, based on how much the employee was contributing, that isn’t part of the current recommendations. Instead, the vesting period, the amount of time it takes for an employee to get to keep both their contributions and the employer contributions, will be lowered to seven years, from the current 10 years,
The standard for private industry is about three years, Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames previously told the Council, but most municipal governments have a longer vesting period to encourage employees to stay. OMRF reported the average length for municipal governments is now seven years.
