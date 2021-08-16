COVID-19 and Stillwater’s response to the disease took center stage Monday in the Stillwater City Council’s meeting chamber as the councilors thanked healthcare workers and a passionate group of residents lined up to address the council in the hope of heading off mask mandates and vaccination requirements they fear are coming.
Many of the residents emphasized their rights to make decisions about their health and said mask mandates and mandatory vaccinations would violate that. There was no item on the agenda dealing with either issue.
A few questioned whether spending relief funds to reward people for getting vaccinated is a responsible use of the relief funds. Federal rules specifically allow the money to be used for such incentives.
The Council issued a proclamation in recognition of Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Week for the community healthcare workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic and under constant strain for the past year and a half.
“... the City of Stillwater profoundly honors the sacrifices and exemplary service of our healthcare professionals … our healthcare professionals continuously serve on the frontline to battle COVID-19 in addition to countless hours addressing other health emergencies and concerns … through extreme exhaustion and critically short-staffed workforce exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fervently make every effort to heal and save lives ... continue to exude heroism, grace, empathy and grit amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recent surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant,” the proclamation reads.
The Council also approved an incentive program city leaders and local healthcare administrators hope will encourage people who are on the fence about getting vaccinated to take the shot.
Covidactnow.org, an online COVID-19 dashboard, shows Payne County – seventh most populous county in the state – with 45% of its residents having received at least one dose. The statewide rate is around 50%.
That’s not nearly enough to establish herd immunity and stop the virus from spreading, according to health experts.
At least 70% of the U.S. population, more than 200 million people, would need to have immunity to stop its progress and protect people who aren’t immune, the Mayo Clinic reported. But the herd immunity threshold for the more easily transmitted Delta variant has been estimated at up to 85%.
The City Council authorized a drawing for people with Stillwater addresses who have received at least their first vaccination.
The incentives include 20 cash prizes of $5,000, five of which are available to county residents with a Stillwater address, and 15 who are only available to people living inside Stillwater’s city limits. Four sets of two club-level tickets for the last four Oklahoma State University football games will also be awarded.
The City of Stillwater is providing $50,000 from federal COVID relief funding – as allowed under program rules – and Stillwater Medical Center is matching that amount.
People can register in person at the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, 409 S. Main St., or Visit Stillwater, 2617 W. 6th Ave. beginning Tuesday and continuing through Sept. 30.
Everyone entering must provide proof of their address through something like a utility bill or lease agreement, photo ID and proof of vaccination. College students with proof of residency and proof of vaccination can also enter.
People registering will then be allowed to write their name, address and phone number on a ticket that will be placed in a bin. Only one entry per person is allowed but parents and legal guardians of children 12-17 who have proof of vaccination will get an additional entry.
City employees are not eligible to enter but the City of Stillwater will offer a separate incentive contest for its staff, City Manager Norman McNickle told the News Press. Other organizations are encouraged to do the same.
Winning tickets will be drawn at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and will be broadcast live on the Stillwater Municipal Channel, Suddenlink channel 14 and AT&T U-verse channel 99. It will also be live streamed on the City of Stillwater Facebook page.
Anyone who wins a prize must complete the series by Nov. 15 to claim their prize, which will only be awarded if they show proof of full vaccination. People who were vaccinated before the contest began are also eligible to enter.
