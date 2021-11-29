Stillwater is preparing for the reconstruction of State Highway 51 – called Sixth Avenue where it passes through town – as part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Eight Year Construction Work Plan.
The City of Stillwater will be responsible for buying rights-of-way and ensuring utility lines are moved by 2023.
Another part of the preparation is considering how areas along the roadway and adjacent neighborhoods could or should be affected.
The plan is to widen Sixth Avenue to five lanes, two traveling east, two traveling west with a turn lane. If everything stays on schedule, ODOT will begin making improvements to the two mile section extending from Western to Perkins roads beginning in 2025.
The Stillwater City Council got a preliminary report Monday on the State Highway 51/Sixth Avenue Corridor Study it commissioned from Confluence, a consulting firm, about a year ago.
The primary areas of focus in the report were how to accommodate and increase safety for active modes of transportation like biking and walking, and redevelopment opportunities at Campus Corner, on the stretch of Washington Street known as “The Strip” and at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Monroe Street, an area referred to as “The Monroe Gateway.”
That intersection at Monroe has long been eyed as a place to create an entryway to OSU. Over the years, university-associated facilities like the OSU Foundation building and a number of fraternity houses have begun to extend south toward the intersection.
Confluence representative Terry Berkbuegler showed the City Council other areas along the route that might also be good prospects for redevelopment. For planning purposes, it would be better to address development by the block instead of by the individual lot, he said.
Berkbuegler emphasized that the drawings showed possibilities that could be considered as development takes place, but that’s not a reason for anyone who currently owns property or operates a business in one of those areas to worry.
Increasing safety for people crossing Sixth Avenue north and south and connecting downtown Stillwater and the Oklahoma State University campus is a major concern that must be addressed.
Making Washington Street between Sixth and University avenues safer and more attractive was another area the report addressed.
A conceptual design shows it designated as a one-way street flowing north with parallel parking on one side and the intersection at 4th Avenue and Washington St. potentially becoming a pedestrian plaza.
Coney Island owner Claudia Humphreys said she would love to see The Strip become safer for pedestrians and people riding bikes and scooters. She would also like to see the street offer enough room for an unloading zone to accommodate the 53-foot delivery trucks that service the businesses multiple times a day.
Creating a cohesive appearance for the streetscape design with an indigenous inspiration, based on public feedback, and developing open green spaces and other public spaces that incorporate sustainable design were recommended.
Implementation will be important but can be broken into phases. Some recommendations could be tried out in advance to see how they work, Berkbuegler said.
The final report will be presented to the Planning Commission Dec. 7 for a public hearing, and the City Council Dec. 20 for a public hearing before being adopted.
